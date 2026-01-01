With conference play now just days away, many programs around the country are working hard to get their players as healthy as possible. In the Big 12, that health becomes even more vital due to the level of competition on a weekly basis.

In early December, Houston Cougars forward Kalifa Sakho suffered a knee injury against Jackson State. Originally, the Rouen, France native believed that his season was over. On the night of the injury, head coach Kelvin Sampson made sure that Sakho didn't face the uncertainty alone by giving the forward a reassuring phone call.

"He told me that no matter what happens, they still care about me," Sakho told PaperCityMag. "All my teammates were checking on me, texting me. It's like family for us."

Fortunately for Sakho and the Cougars, the knee injury was eventually diagnosed as a grade-three knee sprain. Coach Sampson expects the forward to be available for Houston's conference opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

A Significant Depth Piece for the Cougars

Nov 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Kalifa Sakho (14) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In 10 appearances for the Cougars, Sakho has averaged just over 12 minutes per game. In that time, the forward has put up 1.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game. While his offensive stats don't necessarily jump out at you, it's his size on defense that makes him a valuable piece of Houston's frontcourt rotation.

At 6-foot-11, Sakho has the length and physicality to contest a variety of shots in the paint. His presence around the rim also gives Houston a reliable rebounder. The forward coming back just in time for conference play should help the Cougars retain their physical style of basketball against the Big 12's elite.

"It's Like Family For Us"

Oct 22, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Sakho's recovery has been as much about the support around him as the rehab itself. Beyond the phone call from Sampson, the forward mentioned that his teammates were constantly reaching out while he was sidelined.

"I got scared," Sakho told PaperCityMag. "I was like 'This is it?' No, it can't be. I was scared all night, and Coach Sampson called me and just told me to stay positive."

For Sampson, building a culture that allows players to rely on each other seems to be a cornerstone of the program's success. While there are many coaches who would likely do the same for their players in a time of need, there seems to be a more genuine sense of family within the Houston program.

Recommended Articles