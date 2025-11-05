3 Players for Houston Cougars to Watch vs. Towson
College basketball is officially underway, and that means the Houston Cougars are hoping to run it back and get back to the Final Four like they did one season ago.
Of course, it was a disappointing ending that many fans in the Houston area were not hoping for, but with a newly constructed roster, this might be the year that coach Kelvin Sampson can rally his team and cut down the nets.
To do that starts with having a good offense that can shoot the basketball, which also includes having a defense that can make game-changing plays to secure wins. This season, every win is going to matter with Houston chasing down an opportunity to be the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness.
A team that not many people are familiar with is Towson, a squad that's looking to take a hit to Houston’s resume if it can pull the upset at Fertitta Center. Here's three players to watch in the matchup:
Tyler Tejada, Guard
Getting the first game out of the way is always nice, especially when someone scores 24 points to open the season up. For junior guard, Tyler Tejada, he put on a show in his first game, playing 39 minutes. That doesn’t happen every day in college basketball.
Against Houston, that will be difficult to do because of the way the Cougars wear teams down. Tejada was up for the task against Loyola-Maryland, where Towson won 67-56. The native of Teaneck, New Jersey, is 6-foot-9 and can be a beast inside the paint as well as anywhere else on the court.
Tejada will make his presence known against the Cougars’ defense and will try to make them work on every possession. His explosiveness in getting to the basket and ability to make quick decisions will help his team, but will it be enough?
Jack Doumbia, Jr., Forward
In Jack Doumbia’s first game, he registered 13 points and had seven rebounds. Making 40 percent of his shots from the field wasn’t bad, but it could've been better. The 6-foot-6 senior is going to be in the paint and fight for every point and rebound he can find.
Native to Lanham, Maryland, the forward went 83.3 percent from the charity stripe, knocking down five of his six shots from there. Drawing early fouls will be one key to getting Doumbia going against a physical defense that will avoid getting into foul trouble.
It’s been an issue in the past for Houston getting fouls called on them, so Towson must make that happen. Doumbia will do his best to create steals as well with his quick hands. He only had a pair of steals in the opener, but hopes to do it more often.
Dylan Williamson, Guard
When the junior played against Loyola-Maryland, he was one of the difference makers on the team that really generated confidence on the sidelines. In the night, Dylan Williamson recorded 14 points and had five assists that powered Towson to its first win.
The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native shot 55.6 percent from the field and had one rebound. It might be intriguing to observe how Williamson quietly conducts his business. As a player in his third season with the program, he sees the court frequently and has a grasp of what it feels like to play in a game with high stakes.
Considering his success in his collegiate career, Williamson has averaged 12.4 points per game, complemented by a 39.2 percent shooting percentage from downtown.
Keep an eye on No. 4 when Saturday rolls around.