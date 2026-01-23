4 Players to Watch in Houston Cougars vs. Texas Tech Matchup

It’s already time to see the rematch. This is arguably the Big 12 conference’s best rivalry over the past two seasons.

The scene now shifts to Lubbock as the No. 6 Houston Cougars take on No. 12 Texas Tech in what is supposed to be the latest edition of this fierce physical battle between two tough programs.

The stakes only get higher with this being the second head-to-head matchup in a stacked Big 12 and with ESPN College Gameday in the House at United Supermarkets Arena. Big games like these are where big-time players show up. These are the key names to look out for once tip-off comes around at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Milos Uzan, Point Guard

Jan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) dribbles against the West Virginia Mountaineers defense in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

There are a lot of names that can be picked on Houston’s side to watch in this game, but Uzan, the senior point guard, is someone to look out for in particular. It hasn’t been the most productive scoring season for Uzan so far, but he has come alive as of late on the scoreboard with back-to-back double-digit scoring and at least four 3-pointers made.

The majority of the offensive scoring for Houston is on freshman point guard Kingston Flemings and senior guard Emanuel Sharp, but Uzan has been taking on more of the load lately. His veteran presence has been valuable as a leader and for his defense, but the Cougars will need his shooting to truly go to the next level.

The Las Vegas native was going through a shooting slump, and his 36% overall from the field and 31% from three are currently the lowest of his career. It’s been a different role for him this season playing off-ball at times when Flemings is running the point. However, it’s only been 18 games.

“He knows. Just leave him alone and he’ll get there when it’s time,” coach Kelvin Sampson said.

It’s now time. Uzan came through in clutch situations and whenever the Cougars needed him the most. A big reason for Houston’s 16-game road winning streak has been his performances in tough environments.

While his 18-point outburst at Cincinnati was important, a more relevant example was the game he had last season in Lubbock. It was getting tight at the end, and Uzan hit a clutch three to put it away in what was a career high 22 points. He could get a chance in this one to silence the Red Raider crowd again.

Chris Cenac Jr., Forward/Center

Flemings has obviously been the crowning jewel of this Houston freshman class so far in terms of his electric scoring, but Cenac Jr. is really starting to come around. He has improved tremendously on both sides of the ball while remaining an elite rebounder.

The top-ranked center in the class of 2025 just put up a career high 18 points, eight rebounds, and a career high five assists along with three steals against Arizona State in UH’s last game on Sunday. Cenac Jr. has scored double digits in three out of his last four games, while hitting shots from three-point land.

The 6-foot-11, 240-lb stretch big put up 11 points and 11 rebounds in the first matchup against Texas Tech and was a huge reason why the Cougars won with his strong presence in the battle of the boards. He’ll need to do something like that again for the Coogs to win.

JT Toppin, Forward

Jan 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) celebrates with guard Jaylen Petty (11) after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The junior forward is arguably the best player in the Big 12 again after taking that award last season. Toppin is averaging almost 22 points and 11 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the field.

“He’s the most efficient basketball player in the country. I just love the way the kid plays,” Sampson said.

Toppin has scored more than 30 points in a game four times this year, but the Cougars have not allowed him to cross 20 in the two times they’ve faced him. He’s the offensive catalyst for Tech, and everyone’s eyes will be on him.

Toppin put up 18 points and 11 rebounds against Houston in the first matchup, but also had five blocks. The battle against Big 12 defensive player of the year in Joseph Tugler will be crucial to watch.

Jaylen Petty, Guard

The freshman put up his best performance of the season on the road in Fertitta Center earlier this month with 20 points on 60% shooting while draining five 3-pointers. He almost cost Houston the win, and the Cougars will have to look out for him to make an impact.

UH typically takes away one scorer; in the last game, it was sophomore guard Christian Anderson, who averages over 20 points a game. The Cougars limited him to 7 points, but it opened the door for Petty to cash in last time. Could he do it again?