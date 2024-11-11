Coaches Poll top 25: Houston drops in college basketball rankings
After week one of the 2024-25 college basketball season, it's clear there are at least a dozen teams who are legitimate national championship contenders.
One of the preseason favorites to win it all, Houston struggled down the stretch in a 74-69 loss to Auburn on Saturday. The loss dropped the Cougars six spots to No. 10 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.
Auburn moved up seven spots to No. 4, behind No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 UConn.
The Big 12 has six ranked teams, and four of the top 10. Baylor took the biggest hit, dropping from No. 8 to No. 14 after a 101-63 loss to Gonzaga.
Ohio State, Rutgers and St. John's all entered the poll this week.
Here is the USA Today Coaches poll after week one of the 2024-25 season.
College Basketball USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25
Nov. 11, 2024
1. Kansas (2-0)
The Jayhawks face Michigan State on Tuesday in a must-watch college basketball game.
2. Alabama (2-0)
Alabama takes on No. 12 Purdue on Friday in another huge nonconference college basketball matchup.
3. UConn (2-0)
The two-time defending national champions won't be tested until they head to the Maui Invitational on Nov. 25.
4. Auburn (2-0)
Auburn looked like a legitimate national championship contender in its impressive 74-69 victory over Houston.
5. Gonzaga (2-0)
With seven rotation players back — and the additions of Khalif Battle and Michael Ajayi — Mark Few has assembled arguably his deepest and most talented roster.
6. Duke (2-0)
Get your popcorn ready for Duke vs. Kentucky on Tuesday night.
7. Iowa State (1-0)
Iowa State will play No. 4 Auburn in the opening round of the Maui Invitational on Nov. 25.
8. Arizona (2-0)
The Wildcats enter their first season in the Big 12 as national championship contenders.
9. Tennessee (2-0)
Tennessee is one of seven ranked teams from the SEC.
10. Houston (1-1)
After losing to Auburn, the Houston Cougars will get another shot at beating an SEC opponent when they face No. 2 Alabama on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas.
11. North Carolina (1-1)
12. Purdue (2-0)
13. Creighton (2-0)
14. Baylor (1-1)
15. Marquette (2-0)
16. Indiana (2-0)
17. Cincinnati (2-0)
18. Kentucky (2-0)
19. Florida (2-0)
20. Illinois (2-0)
21. Arkansas (1-1)
22. Ohio State (1-0)
23. Texas A&M (1-1)
24. Rutgers (1-0)
25. St. John's (2-0)
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 75; Ole Miss 60; Texas 54; Xavier 38; Oregon 37; Michigan State 29; BYU 29; UCLA 18; UCF 17; Wake Forest 12; Saint Mary's 12; Kansas State 9; Clemson 9; New Mexico 8; Dayton 8; North Florida 7; Maryland 5; Providence 4; Mississippi State 4; Nevada 2; San Francisco 1; Grand Canyon 1.