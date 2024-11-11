Houston Cougars On SI

Coaches Poll top 25: Houston drops in college basketball rankings

The Big 12 has four of the top 10 teams in men's college basketball

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts after a play during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Toyota Center.
Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts after a play during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
After week one of the 2024-25 college basketball season, it's clear there are at least a dozen teams who are legitimate national championship contenders.

One of the preseason favorites to win it all, Houston struggled down the stretch in a 74-69 loss to Auburn on Saturday. The loss dropped the Cougars six spots to No. 10 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

Auburn moved up seven spots to No. 4, behind No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 UConn.

The Big 12 has six ranked teams, and four of the top 10. Baylor took the biggest hit, dropping from No. 8 to No. 14 after a 101-63 loss to Gonzaga.

Ohio State, Rutgers and St. John's all entered the poll this week.

Here is the USA Today Coaches poll after week one of the 2024-25 season.

College Basketball USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25

Nov. 11, 2024

1. Kansas (2-0)

Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) dribbles the ball in the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels
Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) dribbles the ball in the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels inside Allen Fieldhouse Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jayhawks face Michigan State on Tuesday in a must-watch college basketball game.

2. Alabama (2-0)

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) drives against Arkansas State Red Wolves guard Taryn Todd (6)
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) drives against Arkansas State Red Wolves guard Taryn Todd (6) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Alabama takes on No. 12 Purdue on Friday in another huge nonconference college basketball matchup.

3. UConn (2-0)

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers
Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The two-time defending national champions won't be tested until they head to the Maui Invitational on Nov. 25.

4. Auburn (2-0)

Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) celebrates with head coach Bruce Pearl after the game against the Houston Cougars
Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) celebrates with head coach Bruce Pearl after the game against the Houston Cougars at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Auburn looked like a legitimate national championship contender in its impressive 74-69 victory over Houston.

5. Gonzaga (2-0)

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) and guard Ryan Nembhard (0) celebrate a three-point basket against the Baylor Bears
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) and guard Ryan Nembhard (0) celebrate a three-point basket against the Baylor Bears. / James Snook-Imagn Images

With seven rotation players back — and the additions of Khalif Battle and Michael Ajayi — Mark Few has assembled arguably his deepest and most talented roster.

6. Duke (2-0)

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball down the court during the second half against the Maine Black Bears
Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball down the court during the second half against the Maine Black Bears at Cameron Indoor Stadium. / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Get your popcorn ready for Duke vs. Kentucky on Tuesday night.

7. Iowa State (1-0)

Iowa State's Nate Heise (0) passes the ball around Mississippi Valley State's Jair Horton (21)
Iowa State's Nate Heise (0) passes the ball around Mississippi Valley State's Jair Horton (21) during their game at Hilton Coliseum. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State will play No. 4 Auburn in the opening round of the Maui Invitational on Nov. 25.

8. Arizona (2-0)

Arizona Wildcats forward Trey Townsend (4) rebounds the ball during the second half against the Old Dominion Monarchs
Arizona Wildcats forward Trey Townsend (4) rebounds the ball during the second half against the Old Dominion Monarchs at McKale Center. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats enter their first season in the Big 12 as national championship contenders.

9. Tennessee (2-0)

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes talks with forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7)
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes talks with forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Tennessee defeated Louisville 77-55. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Tennessee is one of seven ranked teams from the SEC.

10. Houston (1-1)

Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4) is defended by Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) during the second half
Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4) is defended by Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) during the second half at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After losing to Auburn, the Houston Cougars will get another shot at beating an SEC opponent when they face No. 2 Alabama on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas.

11. North Carolina (1-1)

12. Purdue (2-0)

13. Creighton (2-0)

14. Baylor (1-1)

15. Marquette (2-0)

16. Indiana (2-0)

17. Cincinnati (2-0)

18. Kentucky (2-0)

19. Florida (2-0)

20. Illinois (2-0)

21. Arkansas (1-1)

22. Ohio State (1-0)

23. Texas A&M (1-1)

24. Rutgers (1-0)

25. St. John's (2-0)

Others receiving votesTexas Tech 75; Ole Miss 60; Texas 54; Xavier 38; Oregon 37; Michigan State 29; BYU 29; UCLA 18; UCF 17; Wake Forest 12; Saint Mary's 12; Kansas State 9; Clemson 9; New Mexico 8; Dayton 8; North Florida 7; Maryland 5; Providence 4; Mississippi State 4; Nevada 2; San Francisco 1; Grand Canyon 1.

Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

