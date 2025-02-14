Big 12 basketball power rankings: Wild finishes continue, but contenders stay intact
Big 12 basketball continued its recent reputation of having frenzied finishes with more pre-March Madness late-game excitement this week.
Another improbable buzzer-beating shot. A double-overtime game. A team once left for dead continuing to be perhaps the hottest team in the league. Another team that was written off having a late-season surge of its own.
But through even more hysteria, the latest Big 12 power rankings really haven’t been shaken up. Though that may be altered, especially after this weekend, which will be highlighted by the top two teams squaring off.
Here, now, are the latest Big 12 basketball power rankings:
1. Houston (20-4, 12-1)
Previously: 1
A win on Saturday at Arizona may all but wrap up a regular-season conference title for the Cougars.
2. Arizona (17-7, 11-2)
Previously: 2
Caleb Love had a chance to repeat his incredible feat to force overtime against Iowa State several weeks ago. But lightning didn’t strike twice, as his miracle heave sailed above the backboard in a three-point loss to red-hot Kansas State on Tuesday.
3. Texas Tech (19-5, 10-3)
Previously: 3
The Red Raiders needed two overtimes to fend off what had been a slumping Arizona State squad. But they also needed every bit of another monster game from JT Toppin, who had 41 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, to avoid the upset.
4. Iowa State (19-5, 9-4)
Previously: 4
Cyclones get Cincinnati and Colorado at home for their next two ballgames before going to Houston. Still an outside chance at the league title if Iowa State takes care of business at Hilton.
5. Kansas (17-7, 8-5)
Previously: 6
Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo (32 combined points) both missed a double-double by one rebound in the Jayhawks’ home win Tuesday against Colorado. Kansas now has to navigate a tricky two-game trip to the Utah schools.
6. Kansas State (13-11, 7-6)
Previously: 9
Wildcats took down Arizona for their sixth straight win. If K-State can win at both BYU and Utah in an upcoming three-day span, it might be time to seriously consider adding the Wildcats to the NCAA field.
7. BYU (16-8, 7-6)
Previously: 7
Egor Demin, who led the way with 16 points in the Cougars’ win at West Virginia on Tuesday, is projected as a top 10 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
8. Baylor (15-9, 7-6)
Previously: 5
A home game on Saturday against West Virginia and then another home game against Arizona on Big Monday. We’ll see where the Bears stand after this stretch.
9. TCU (13-11, 6-7)
Previously: 11
With the possible exception of Caleb Love’s miracle 3 to force OT against Iowa State, the Horned Frogs may have pulled off the league’s best buzzer-beater all season on Wednesday in their win against Oklahoma State.
10. West Virginia (15-9, 6-7)
Previously: 8
If only Tucker DeVries had stayed healthy all season is the question Mountaineer fans are asking themselves these days.
11. Utah (13-11, 5-8)
Previously: 10
Back-to-back home games against Kansas and Kansas State may very well serve as the Utes’ last stand for their season.
12. Cincinnati (15-9, 5-8)
Previously: 12
Make it three straight wins now for the Bearcats following a 10-point home win Tuesday against Utah. Go to Iowa State on Saturday and get a win, then we’ll talk about a potential NCAA bid for Cincy.
13. UCF (13-11, 4-9)
Previously: 13
If the slumping Knights can’t win on Saturday against a Colorado team still searching for its first Big 12 win, then UCF fans may very well turn their attention to spring sports and spring football.
14. Oklahoma State (12-12, 4-9)
Previously: 14
No way around it, Wednesday was a tough loss for the Cowboys. But winning at home Saturday against Texas Tech would be a nice pick-me-up.
15. Arizona State (12-12, 3-10)
Previously: 15
Senior guards Adam Miller and BJ Freeman combined to score 43 points in the 2OT loss at Texas Tech, a game after both were suspended from the Sun Devils’ previous contest, a loss at Oklahoma State.
16. Colorado (9-15, 0-13)
Previously: 16
Two Kansas players were a rebound shy of a double-double in Tuesday’s win against the Buffaloes. So was CU’s Sebastian Rancik, after scoring 19 points.