Big 12 basketball power rankings: Wild finishes continue, but contenders stay intact

Breakdown of JT Toppin’s 41-Point Double-Double Against Arizona State! 🔥



The 6'9" Texas Tech sophomore dominated ASU with 41pts, 15reb, and 77% shooting (17-22). Coming off a 21pts and 13reb game vs. Arizona, the projected 2025 second-round pick is rising his stock.