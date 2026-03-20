CBS Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars

As many predicted, the No. 2-seed Houston Cougars dominated the No. 15-seed Idaho Vandals in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Despite trailing early in the game, head coach Kelvin Sampson's squad advanced to the Round of 32 with a 78-47 win.

While other top seeds experience some uncomfortable wins, it was business as usual for the Cougars. Guards Kingston Flemings and Emanuel Sharp combined for 34 points, shooting 14 of 19 from the floor.

After Houston's win, CBS went back to the studio to discuss the lopsided matchup. It was then that college basketball analyst Gary Parrish made one of the bolder claims surrounding Sampson's program.

Why Parrish Believes This Is Houston’s Year

Dec 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson smiles during the first half against the New Orleans Privateers at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Before diving into why he believes that this is the year for Sampson and the Cougars, Parrish outlined why people might have picked against them when filling out their tournament bracket.

"Houston didn't win a conference regular season title, nor did it win its conference tournament," Parrish said. "Typically, our national champion does at least one of those things."

For most national champions, that argument holds true. Since 2000, only five national champions have won a national championship without claiming either a regular-season or conference tournament title. Parrish then changed his tone, shifting to a more confident evaluation of the Cougars.

"...This Cougars' program's got everything to win six games in this event. First, it starts with the Hall of Fame-level coach in Kelvin Sampson. They've got roster continuity from one season to the next. All those guys that played in that national championship last season, like Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan. They are back and playing a big role on this team."

There's no doubt that Sharp and Uzan have been integral to Houston's success this season. Sharp has been especially important for the Cougars, as he's been a veteran voice in the locker room.

Even in an environment like March Madness, the senior guard seems to be taking on the pressure with the same calm. steady presence he's shown all year.

But Parrish didn't stop with Houston's veterans. He also pointed to the NBA-level talent the Cougars have on their roster as well.

"Then you add two freshmen that are projected top-20 picks, Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr.," Parrish added. "Typically, you need pros to win the whole thing. Houston has that. They check every box, they get home-court advantage in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 if they get there. This is a team that I think, at the age of 70, can get Kelvin Sampson his first national championship."

It's no secret that Flemings and Cenac Jr. have been two of the most dominant freshmen in college basketball this year. Flemings is currently averaging over 16 points, 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

Cenac Jr. has been more of a force around the rim this season, averaging a team high 7.8 rebounds per game along with 9.4 points.

With the veteran leadership from Sharp and Uzan, and the high-end talent from Flemings and Cenac Jr., the Cougars have the kind of roster makeup that convinces Parrish this could finally be their year.