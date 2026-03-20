Kingston Flemings Delivers in NCAA Tournament Debut vs. Idaho

Unsurprisingly, the Houston Cougars will march on past the First Round of the NCAA Tournament and punch their ticket to the Round of 32.

The Coogs avoided any of the madness that happens in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament and some that had already happened earlier in the day, as they took care of their matchup against the No. 15 seed Idaho Vandals, cruising to a blowout 78-47 victory on Thursday night.

Houston is powered by plenty of veteran experience from its national runner-up squad from last season that has fueled another run to the NCAA Tournament; however, uniquely with this season, the Coogs have been led by a freshman, and that young player delivered once again.

Kingston Flemings Paves the Way for Houston

Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Houston has been led by freshman guard Kingston Flemings all season long, as the freshman headed into the NCAA Tournament leading the Cougars in several points, rebounds, assists, and steals per game.

And in his NCAA Tournament debut, Flemings put together another high-level performance like he has all year long, ending Thursday night's game as the leading scorer with 18 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field, along with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Postgame Flemings talked about his feelings heading into his first NCAA Tournament game and how prepared he felt heading into the game against Idaho.

"Coming into this game, you always dream about playing in March Madness," Flemings said. "So I think coming in here, we watch a lot of film, credit to all the coaches... knowing exactly what's going to work, and they talk to us about it."

The Cougars guard also talked about his demeanor and the mindset he looked to play with throughout the game that allowed him to put together another performance as the team's leading scorer.

"It's forty minutes on a hardwood floor, it's always just basketball at the end of the day, so just do what I can, follow what the coaches say, and hit my shot."

Flemings has been consistent all season long, which has earned him national honors as he made history by becoming the first freshman in Houston program history to earn All-American honors after being named a second-team All-American by The Sporting News.

Also having a big night in his first NCAA Tournament game was the other freshman in the Cougars starting five, center Chris Cenac Jr., who recorded seven points and a resounding 18 rebounds in the ballgame.

After their victory over Idaho, the Cougars set up a meeting against another team from the Lone Star State with a ticket to the Sweet Sixteen on the line as the Coogs get ready to take on the No. 10-seeded Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.