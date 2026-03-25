Emanuel Sharp Highlights Two Major Factors Ahead of Sweet 16

Throughout this week, select players for the No. 2-seed Houston Cougars have met with the media to discuss the program's Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 3-seed Illinois Fighting Illini.

While Houston has a clear home court advantage, Illinois' offense presents a difficult matchup for Kelvin Sampson's squad. Both of the guards for the Cougars, freshman Kingston Flemings and senior Emanuel Sharp, praised the Fighting Illini for their ability to score.

During Sharp's media availability, the guard broke down what makes Illinois so dangerous offensively. Not only did he praise the Illini's overall size, but also their basketball IQ.

What Sharp Sees in Illinois' Offense

VCU Rams guard Brandon Jennings (0) defends Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's well know that the Fighting Illini have one of the most versatile offenses in the country. With true freshman Keaton Wagler leading the charge, scoring nearly 18 points per game, Illinois averages 84.7 points per game. That mark ranks top-20 in college basketball.

Sharp and the Cougars know the challenge Illinois presents, and the guard laid out exactly why earlier this week.

"They do a lot of good things," Sharp said. "There's a reason they're one of the top offensive teams in the country. They got a lot of size. I know they're one of the biggest teams in the country...They know how to play, they got a lot of high-IQ basketball players on their team so it's going to be a challenge."

Illinois' average height really does stand out in this Sweet 16 matchup, and it's something that Houston will need to navigate to some extent. The Illini's starting five features just one player under 6-foot-6, giving them one of the longest lineups in college basketball.

Houston won't get a break from that size difference when Illinois' players come off the bench either. 7-foot-2 center Zvonimir

Ivisic, 6-foot-9 forward Ben

Humrichous, and 6-foot-6 forward Jake Davis are all averaging around six points and 17-20 minutes per game this season.

Sampson likely knows that the Cougars won't be able to match Illinois inch for inch on Thursday. But that doesn't mean that Houston will stop playing its brand of basketball. It just means that some players might be relied on a bit more against the Illini.

Guys like forward/center Chris Cenac Jr., forward Joseph Tugler, and center Kalifa Sakho, could see increased minutes against Illinois as long as they stay out of foul trouble. Both Cenac Jr. and Sakho have the size to match Illinois' frontcourt, which could be critical in limiting second chance points.

While Illinois' size and explosive scoring ability make this a demanding test, Houston's elite defense — paired with the comfort of playing just minutes from campus — gives the Cougars an edge in this Sweet 16 matchup. Illinois' offense vs Houston's defense is one of the more intriguing battles in the upcoming round of March Madness.