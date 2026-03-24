What to Watch For in Houston’s Sweet 16 Matchup vs Illinois



Home sweet home.

Houston returns to the city after dominating Idaho in its first game, followed by a win over Texas A&M in the Round of 32. Now, the real test lies ahead.

The Illinois Fighting Illini visit Texas for the Sweet Sixteen, where there should be a crowd heavily in favor of the home team. Yes, it will feel like an away game, but there will be no doubt that it won’t affect them with the rowdy fanbases they have played in before this season in the Big Ten.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Cougars have a 59.3 percent chance of pulling out the win with the spread at 3.5 right now. This is only the seventh time these schools have squared off, with the all-time series tied at 3-3.

Last time these two programs met was on March 20, 2022, when the Cougars pulled out a 68-53 win. The average number of points scored in this series is 73.5, with the largest margin of victory coming in 1968, when the Illini won 97-84. The smallest margin of victory came in 1985, when the Cougars lost 77-76.

There is one thing to learn from the trend in this NCAA Tournament. It’s March, and anything can happen, so buckle up and get ready for the madness.

Houston vs Illinois Preview

Heading into late Thursday night, the Cougars are coming off an 88-57 victory over the Aggies and held head coach Bucky McMillan's team to its lowest scoring outing of the entire season, and couldn’t catch a break with Houston having two 8-0 runs and an 18-0 run in the first half that really put the icing on the cake to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

In that game, four players finished in double digits, and those stars were the two underclassmen, Mercy Miller and Chris Cenac Jr, alongside the two veterans of the team, Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp, who had a great showing with the attitude of championship-caliber stars.

As for Illinois, they had four elite shootmakers in double figures as well that really made the difference in the 76-55 win over VCU. Those four players were Tomislav Ivisic, Keaton Wagler, Kylan Boswell, and Andrej Stojakovic, who combined for 61 of the 76 points.

When these two programs collide, there are many similarities and differences in the style of basketball they like to play.

Houston is very careful with the basketball, ranking No. 1 in turnovers per game and No. 2 in scoring defense. To add to that, they are No. 4 in turnover margin, No. 10 in scoring margin, and No. 11 in field goal percentage defense, so their bread and butter is from getting the defense to stick to its identity.

For Illinois, their DNA comes from the offense that head coach Brad Underwood likes to implement, and they are very disciplined with how they go about their business. The unit is No. 2 in fouls per game, No. 7 in rebound margin, No. 9 in scoring margin, and No. 3 in 3-pointers, along with No. 12 in 3-point attempts, which all explain why it has the No. 17 scoring offense in all of collegiate basketball.

With that in mind, the Cougars are averaging 77.1 points per game while the Illini are posting 84.4 per game. The Cougars are hauling in 36.6 rebounds per game, while the Illini are reeling in 40.7 per game, so crashing the glass and boxing out will be a massive part of winning contested matchups and moving on.

Houston is also 45 percent from the field, and Illinois is 46.3 percent, so it's an interesting department to keep an eye on as the night progresses. From beyond the arc, Houston is only 34.9 percent, and Illinois is 34.7 percent, so making three-point shots could come into play down the stretch. Fouling could also be a factor, as Houston is 77.2 percent at the charity stripe while Illinois is 78.9 percent.

No telling what is in store for this matchup, but it's clear both units have their strengths and weaknesses, so it will be intriguing to see which team can respond under pressure.

Tipoff begins at 9:05 p.m. on TBS/truTV.