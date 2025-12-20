Former Houston Assistant Coach Escorted Out by Police After Heated Ejection
In this story:
The Houston Cougars basketball program has done an exceptional job under head coach Kelvin Sampson, and a huge reason for that is the support staff and assistant coaches.
One impactful member of the 2024-25 Houston basketball team was associate head coach Quannas White. Known as Coach Q, he was a critical part of the Cougars coaching staff and someone who spent a lot of time with the players.
White goes way back with Sampson, as he played for him for two seasons in Oklahoma from 2001-2003. That also included a run to the Final Four in 2002. Right after that, he joined Sampson’s staff as a graduate assistant for the Sooners from 2003-04. White joined Houston as an assistant coach in 2017 before getting promoted to associate head coach in 2023.
After a historic 2024-25 season, White moved on from Houston to take the next step of his career as the head coach of Louisiana. This was a big move for the New Orleans native, and it was well received on both sides. It’s been a rough season for the Ragin’ Cajuns with a 1-11 record, injuries, and not much support at all compared to what White had at Houston.
It all reached a breaking point on December 18.
White’s Wild Ejection
While facing Southern Miss on the road, White got quite upset after what he believed was a no-call against his team. As most coaches would do, he let the referees know. However, he got in the officials’ face and was ejected from the game. This story so far is familiar with basketball fans.
White slowly but surely was making his way off the court, while his assistants tried to control and calm him down. He kept turning around and continuously was trying to make his point known.
The police then got involved. Not in a required observation role, but it was hands-on. The police and security at Southern Miss got their hands on White and physically tried to take him off the court.
Take a look at the video:
Multiple police officers began to let White know that he needed to get out while putting their hands on him. White clearly got the message and was much more calm after that. Both stadium security and the police eventually escorted him all the way off the court and into the tunnel. White turned around one more time and the security came running back towards him.
This has gone viral and generated mixed reactions across the board.
While most people believed this was too extreme of a reaction by the police, others said it was needed and White was doing too much.
One thing is for certain, that this was one of the more crazy ejections of the year. Houston fans will continue to keep an eye out on the rebuild in Louisiana under a special former member of the Cougars.
Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.