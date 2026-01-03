Here Are The Toughest Games On Houston's Big 12 Schedule

Every home and road game is tough. That is, regardless of whether a team is good or bad.

For Houston, going against No. 15 Texas Tech, No. 10 BYU, and No. 3 Iowa State will be difficult, as they are among the powerhouse programs in the Big 12 looking to claim bragging rights as the best team in the league.

Right now, the 12-1 Cougars are going to need to put together their best offense and defense going into the thick of the entire schedule, as it is not coming off its best performance in the last non-conference game of the season against Middle Tennessee, where coach Kelvin Sampson thought his team needed to do better.

Luckily, there are plenty of games coming up that will be get-right games and will have the roster even more fired up to play.

Texas Tech

Feb 24, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Elijah Hawkins (3) looks to pass the ball against Houston Cougars forward J’Wan Roberts (13) and guard LJ Cryer (4) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Right now, the Red Raiders are doing very well, as their non-conference schedule has set the program up well, with multiple teams giving them a run for their money.

Those big wins that will matter down the line came against Lindenwood, Sam Houston, Milwaukee, Wake Forest, New Orleans, Wyoming, LSU, North Colorado, Duke, and Winthrop, where coach Grand McCasland has his team sitting in the right position at 10-3 with the only losses against Purdue, Illinois, and Arkansas.

Players like JT Toppin, Christian Anderson, and LeJuan Watts have led the way for the basketball school, which is hoping to get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2019. All three of those athletes are the leading scores and will be a fun matchup against the Houston defense.

BYU

Mar 14, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Three of the best players who have led the Cougars to a great 12-1 start are AJ Bybansta, Richie Saunders, and Robert Wright Ⅲ. A lot of people weren’t expecting the start that coach Kevin Young has helped his team get to.

BYU’s offense is currently shooting well from the floor and from the field, going 50.2 percent to go along with 75.6 percent from the free throw line and 36.8 percent from three. On the other hand, Houston is going 45.3 percent from the field, 76.2 percent from the charity stripe, and 34.8 percent from downtown, so this sets up a fantastic matchup once it gets closer.

Iowa State

On the road, going into a rowdy arena will not be a favorable environment for the Cougars to play in, but that’s a part of playing basketball in the Big 12. There are a ton of opportunities to play against some of the best ballers, and this game presents one of the most exciting matchups Sampson’s squad might see all season.

The Cyclones have a trio of players who can drive to the basket and make easy baskets, along with making those beautiful mid-range jumpers that have been a huge part of the recipe for getting off to an undefeated 13-0 start.

From the field, coach T.J. Otzelberger’s roster is shooting 53.2 percent. Knocking down a ton of 3-pointers has been part of their winning formula as well, with them going 41 percent from deep. The offense led by Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic, and Tamin Lipsey has been the backbone of the team and will also be a fun game to go against Houston’s best.