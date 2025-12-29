Kellen Sampson Draws Familiar Parallels While Praising Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars' 38-35 win over the LSU Tigers in the Kinder's Texas Bowl capped an unforgettable season for the Houston Football program. In just year two of the Willie Fritz era, the Cougars finished with a 10-3 overall record and a 6-3 record in Big 12 play.

There were a variety of takeaways from Houston's bowl game win over LSU on Saturday. Not only was it the first time in over 30 years that the Cougars had reached 10 wins in a Power Four conference, but it was also the first time Houston had beaten an SEC opponent since 1999.

The Cougars' fast track to success has caught the attention of many around the country. Throughout the season, even coaches of other Houston Athletics programs have praised the Houston football team for the job they've done in the 2025 season.

This past weekend, Houston basketball assistant coach Kellen Sampson echoed that sentiment, noting that he sees what Willie Fritz is building with Houston football, drawing parallels to the foundation and belief that helped elevate the Houston basketball program.

A Familiar Blueprint

"I felt like this past summer they were right where we were 10 years ago," Sampson told PaperCityMag's Chris Baldwin. "There was a quiet confidence amongst that program.. They felt like they had a special group. They have a QB who I think instilled a lot of belief."

Sampson's reference to Conner Weigman being a program-changing addition during the offseason is right on the mark. For the past couple of years, inconsistent quarterback play has plagued the Cougars' offense. With 2,711 passing yards, a 65.1 completion percentage, 36 total touchdowns and just nine interceptions, the transfer from Texas A&M was nothing short of excellent in Slade Nagle's offense.

The Houston basketball assistant coach added to his point by saying that the program getting a new indoor facility helped change the atmosphere for the better. In late 2017, the program added a $20 million facility to provide the Cougars with a climate-controlled environment to practice in.

"They got a brand new building. I think that helped lift it and made everybody in that program feel like "hey, we are amongst the big boys," Sampson added. "It's a different feeling when you can walk through the walls of something brand new and special. It's just like when anybody gets a new car; you have a different pep in your step."

After highlighting how the program has changed over the past several years, Sampson mentioned that the Cougars' success in year two of the Willie Fritz era is an impressive feat. Sampson also reminded fans that it was year four before Houston Basketball made the NCAA Tournament, adding that Fritz and the Cougars have accomplished a lot in so little time.

"For them to put the appropriate punctuation mark behind a spectacular year, and then you add the fact that it's year two for coach Willie Fritz and his crew to go 10-3, they are lightyears ahead of where we were. People forget it was year four before we made the NCAA Tournament...Those guys [Houston Football] won 10 stinking games in year two, and I just think their arrow is headed due North..."

