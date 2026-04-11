Here Is How Kelvin Sampson Really Plans To Use the Transfer Portal This Offseason

2026 was another edition of "maybe next year" for Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars as they made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before being bounced by the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The good news for the team is that Sampson isn't quite done hunting for that first title yet, and he announced shortly after the loss that he would be returning to the team for his 13th year as head coach.

And that means back to the drawing board to come up with a new game plan in the transfer portal.

"There's So Many Variables"

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson speaks during a practice session press conference ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

During a midweek press conference, Sampson disclosed his plans regarding the transfer portal and his goals, and how challenging those goals would be compared to a decade ago.

"As for how many, you know, filling out a roster today in 2026 is completely different than filling one out in 2016. You have so many variables that you can't control," the head coach said. "I have a clear understanding of what positions we need to focus on. For instance, point guard. We've lost Milos Uzan and now we've lost Kingston Flemings."

Sampson also pressed on starter depth and believes that lack of such as well as foul trouble is what cost them in the end against the Gators in the championship game last year.

"I still believe in player development. Up front, I think we need to have more depth, especially starter depth off the bench," Sampson said. "When we played Florida in the national championship game, I thought the advantage they had over us was that they could survive foul trouble. If Jojo (Tugler) and Ja'Vier (Francis) had stayed out of foul trouble, I don't think that their depth would have been as big of an issue for us."

When it comes to identifying players in the portal to go after, Sampson has said he's not afraid to dig into a player's academic peers and get information about them from teachers or professors.

"We as coaches do our due diligence. I've been known to call math teachers. I've been known to call an English teacher, known to call the manager," said the Houston coach. "Sometimes the best information is when I go and watch a practice and I'm evaluating the kid. I'd always cut the manager out of the herd and bring him over to where I was sitting and I'd sit down and just start having small talk with him and let him ask all his questions. Then I'd say, 'tell me about little Johnny over there. Is he your hardest worker every day? How does he treat you? Does he get along with his teammates? Is he moody?'"

"You can find out a lot of information from those managers because they'll be honest with you."

Sampson concluded his time by stating his prediction for the team for next year, which is what Houston Cougar fans would expect to hear out of their diligent head coach still searching for his first national title.

"Our teams have always been pretty consistent. It would be my guess that we're going to be pretty good again next year."