Milos Uzan Reflects on Seeing Time With Houston Cougars End

When the news came out that Milos Uzan would forgo the 2025 NBA Draft and return to Houston for his senior year, it was a surprise. However, it was a welcome surprise for the Cougars, who got their starting point guard from their national championship game team for another season.

It was an opportunity to run it back with two senior guards in the backcourt and finish the job. Unfortunately for Uzan and Houston, the revenge tour came to a shocking halt in the Sweet 16 against Illinois. That too in Houston at Toyota Center.

Uzan's experience was supposed to provide Houston with a sense of comfort and while his leadership with two starting freshmen was excellent, the result just didn't work out. In fact, Uzan's offensive production went down significantly from his junior year.

As the Las Vegas native prepares to enter the NBA, his impact on Houston will certainly be on the scouts' minds. Uzan had to deal with the harsh reality of his time as a UH Cougar, ending right after the game.

Milos Appreciates Houston

Houston's Milos Uzan (7) celebrates a 3-point basket during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I learned so much in my second year being here from Coach Samp, the staff, playing with these dudes," Uzan said.

Houston senior guard Milos Uzan on seeing season and his run as a Cougar end: "It sucks because we had big goals for our team this year. But it was a good year, man. It does suck. We had big goals and it hurts to lose here. Especially at home. That's just how it goes sometimes." pic.twitter.com/xC0OpHIYfc — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) March 27, 2026

He was asked in the locker room to reflect on returning to Houston for his last year of eligibility and if he was still happy with that decision. There was no doubt in his answer.

"100%, I feel like I've gotten a lot better. I'm glad I came back and was able to have another year under Coach Samp," Uzan said. "Think it helped me a lot playing off the ball more. At the next level, that's what I'm going to be doing a lot, and defending. I think I've become a better defender this year," Uzan said.

It will be interesting to see how Uzan's senior season is viewed. He was expected to likely be a second-round draft pick last year, but was not able to reach guaranteed money. While his leadership and defense grew, there are some issues that might be questioned.

Uzan ended the Sweet 16 game with six points and was 2/11 from the field. The minutes increased this season, but the numbers went down. Uzan averaged 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and four assists per game. All those stats went down slightly from 2024-25's 11.4 PPG and 3.1 RPG.

The shooting was surprising. Uzan was an elite shooter last year and shot 43% from three and 45% overall. Those numbers dropped significantly to 34% from three and 38% overall. His free-throw shooting also went down four points.

Coach Kelvin Sampson noted in the press conference before the Sweet 16 to the Houston Cougars on SI that making shots doesn't always equate to playing well. He mentioned you can shoot well, but play poorly, or vice versa. Uzan was consistent in his performances last year and delivered in the Big 12 Championship and the Sweet 16.

While Uzan may not light up the scoreboard often, he'll play a solid game. Unfortunately, his play did not meet the level needed offensively as a scorer. His talent is obviously there, and he will be yet another Houston Cougar to play in the NBA.

“Milos has been a joy to work with. He’s a tremendous young man, and I think of all the guys that had to sacrifice this year, he probably had to sacrifice the most cause he was the returning starting point guard,” Sampson said. “He had to make some sacrifices and adjustments. I had to make some sacrifices and adjustments for those two (Kingston Flemings and Uzan).”

With Flemings also manning the point guard position, Uzan had to play off-ball much more and it took time to get used to that. It was a new role. Uzan went through a shooting slump, but finally broke out of it towards the end of the year.

“I think that’s gonna help him as he goes forward in his career. Milos will play professional basketball for a long time,” Sampson said.