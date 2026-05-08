Here’s What Kelvin Sampson Had To Say About Djafar Silimana

The future is bright.

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson recently spoke about one of the recent additions who will be a redshirt and shared his thoughts on Djafar Silimana joining the program.

“We were looking for a big kid that we could put in the oven,” Sampson said.” Preheat it to 400, and then hit start and let him just stay in there. In a year from now, Djafar will be a freshman, and that’s what excites me about him.”

Silimana is now the latest star to be added to the Cougars after signing a scholarship agreement announced this past Tuesday. He comes from overseas and will be able to gain a lot of useful insight and intelligence from the players and coaches around him, and expand his talents to the next level whenever he takes the court and faces big-name teams in the Big 12 Conference.

More On Silimana

See what @CoachSampsonUH said about Djafar and what he brings to Houston#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/2Nwg8YVwyr — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) May 7, 2026

Before coming to the Cougars, Silimana played basketball at Utah Prep in Hurricane and was very successful. He was a part of the EBYL Scholastic Top 20 leaders with 0.9 blocks per game and was productive on the defensive end with five blocks in a win over Tennessee Collegiate Academy. Now, he redshirts and gets to be part of a special culture.

“Tremendous kid,” Sampson said. “The perfect redshirt for us.”

He was also a member of another group: Mali's Youth National Team at the 2024 FIBA U18 AfroBasketball in South Africa, and he also participated in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Spain.

In the 2024 FIBU U18 AfroBasketball, Silimana posted three points and hauled in nine boards, of which seven went down as offensive boards. He also added two assists, two blocks, and a steal, all of which contributed to the big event.

That FIBU U17 World Cup was his best showing, where he accumulated 13 points with 14 rebounds against Lebanon, where he registered six rebounds on the offensive end, two assists, two blocks, and a nice steal. During the game with the Dominican Republic, he tallied seven points with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

“Great attitude," Sampson said. “Very intelligent. Hard worker — He’s going to be outstanding.”

That is everything the Cougars needed when reconstructing a team coming off a Sweet Sixteen loss in the NCAA Tournament and losing several players to the NBA Draft or the transfer portal.

It will take time to develop but with veterans letting him learn under their wings, it will be an interesting story to follow throughout his career how he blossoms. Get ready for Sampson & Co. to push him hard and bring out the best in his skillset.