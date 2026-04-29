What Djafar Silimana Brings To Houston Cougars Basketball

Another star will soon be with the Houston basketball program.

His name? Djafar Silimana.

In the near future, the center will bring his talents to both the offensive and defensive sides of the floor to the Cougars and become a huge star for a big brand program.

The 2026-27 season will be a redshirt season for the 6-foot-10 stud, who will learn to develop as a big man. He’ll join a busy room that will also include athletes like Delrecco Gillespie, Braden East, and Arafan Diane. Those new names will be playing with a few veterans, including Joseph Tugler, Chase McCarthy, Kordel Jefferson, Mercy Miller, and Bryce Jackson.

“It was my dream college,” Silimana told Chris Baldwin of the Paper City Magazine.

Djafar Silimana Skillset and Knowledge

Utah Prep Academy high school center Djafar Silimana has committed to Kelvin Sampson's University of Houston program as the school announced on its Instagram page. The 6-foot-10 Silimana brings plenty of raw potential and a reported 7-foot-6 wingspan. Will be a freshman this… pic.twitter.com/PlfyFNdsv1 — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) April 22, 2026

Coming to the Cougars program with no collegiate basketball experience, the Utah Prep High School product has plenty of experience facing high-caliber players in his high school career.

While playing against other teams, he showcased his high motor as a dominant big man. He has great eye coordination and excellent shot-blocking timing, which are huge for a Houston program that values elite defense. Not only that, he is fantastic at protecting the rim, along with being able to reel in several boards.

That is exactly what head coach Kelvin Sampson needed to add to his program. It's someone who knows how to impose his will and make defenders have trouble hauling in rebounds and winning those box-out situations.

During his time at Utah Prep, he was an elite shooter, knocking down plenty of shots at a high rate. He goes to work underneath, but will also do what he needs to elsewhere if his teammates cannot generate any offense. He is unselfish with the basketball and will disperse the ball to the open man. He was known to wiggle through traffic and get down the lane.

He has checked out a game in the past when Houston played BYU, so he knows how Sampson and Co. like to operate, and maybe checking out that game will translate when he takes the court during practice with his new teammates.

“I found a team I love,” Silimana said. “That’s the day I started dreaming about Houston.”

When a player has that knowledge of what Big 12 basketball looks like and what a road environment feels like, it really shows that he will have a head start and awareness of what is ahead.