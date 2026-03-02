Here's 3 Notable Players To Watch When Baylor Travels To Houston

There are only two games left in the regular season before the conference tournament begins.

To have a solid shot at securing at least the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 standings starts with securing another resume-building victory over Baylor this upcoming week.

For Houston to do so, the offense will have to shoot as it did against Colorado and step up its defense, because it didn’t do so against Iowa State, Kansas, and Arizona. Whether it is a success or not will be determined in the days to come, but these three players will try their best to pull off an upset.

Cameron Carr, Guard

Feb 28, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) handles the ball in front of Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) during the first half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Appearing in 28 games this season, the standout guard has been one of the main pieces that the Bears have looked to all season to make big plays, and it has been needed for a majority of the season, which has been an unusual one for a Scott Drew program that currently has a losing record in the conference.

With the most minutes of the team, the 6-foot-5 standout, who is only a sophomore, is registering 18.9 points a game to go along with his 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. On the field, he is a 51 percent shooter and has the range to shoot it from anywhere if he wants to. His challenge will be facing a contested Cougars defense that isn’t going to want to give up a basket easily, especially on their home floor in the final home game of the season.

Obi Agbim, Guard

Out of all the starters, the one who is most accurate from the line is senior Obi Agbim, who is fantastic at drawing trips to the charity stripe. As someone who forces the whistle, he is not scared of contact, which is why he is currently an 88.9 percent shooter from the free-throw line.

Overall, the Aurora, Colorado, native is recording 11 points per game to go along with his 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. From the field, he is a 38.3 percent shooter and is going to be all over the ball with the number of shots he takes.

In his latest appearance against UCF, he posted 12 points, where he shot 55.6 percent from the field with five field goals made. He’s not one of those players who always have a double-digit game, but he has accumulated 16 of those games. Could this be another one of those games where he heats up and helps get Baylor a big road win?

Tounde Yessoufou, Guard

One of the Bears' leading players, tied for the most steals, is Tounde Yessoufou, who has quick hands and does not hesitate to make quick decisions when he steps on the court and plays in live action. He averages two steals a game but also averages 1.9 turnovers.

As a shooter, the freshman is averaging 17.9 points per game, along with 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He’s only had two games in his 28 appearances in single digits, and one of those came in his last game against UCF, when he had 9 points. Perhaps the Houston defense can hold him to another game like that?

The Cougars and Bears collide on Wednesday, March 4, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.