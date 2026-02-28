Here's Why Kelvin Sampson Is Built for Houston's Toughest Moments

The No. 5 Houston Cougars are currently looking to rebound against the Colorado Buffaloes after three-straight losses to No. 4 Iowa State, No. 2 Arizona, and No. 14 Kansas. A combination of elite competition and injury troubles has put Houston in an unfamiliar spot.

Despite that, there seems to be hope that the Cougars can recover, especially with a veteran coaching staff that has seen plenty of adversity. On Thursday, assistant coach Kellen Sampson met briefly with PaperCityMag to discuss why he thinks head coach Kelvin Sampson is the perfect person to lead Houston through the program's rough stretch.

"You don't achieve or attain Hall of Fame status because it's always smooth skies and easy turbulence," Sampson told PaperCityMag. "As the adage goes, a skilled captain doesn't get made on calm seas. Part of his greatness is his understanding of how to lead when you're in the midst of a storm."

Kellen Sampson's belief in his father and the Cougars is likely one that's shared by Coog Nation. While the basketball program may be in uncharted waters currently, there's still plenty of confidence that Houston can respond the way it always seems to under Kelvin Sampson.

Houston Still Believes in Kelvin Sampson's Leadership

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson applauds a play against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Truthfully, Kellen Sampson does not have to do much convincing when it comes to his father. Over the course of his career, Kelvin Sampson has built a reputation as one of the best head coaches in college basketball. That makes him the perfect candidate to make sure that Houston rights the ship before the games starts to matter.

"It's equal parts accountability and equal parts belief, Kellen Sampson added. "And knowing kind of which instance and in which moment what kind of word they need to hear. Well, it's unchartered territory for maybe these players, but it's not unchartered territory for us as a staff. And on a deeper level, him as a coach. We're all blessed that he's at the helm."

Kellen Sampson brings up a good point when speaking on the current roster for the Cougars. While the recent three-game losing streak may be unnatural for some players, it isn't for Kelvin Sampson and the coaching staff.

Before making NCAA Tournament appearances and eventually being a consistent national title contender, the Houston basketball program was routinely below average. In fact, the Cougars suffered double-digit losses in each of Kelvin Sampson's first three years as head coach.

Point being, this is not the first time that Houston's roster has needed to rely on their head coach. With Kelvin Sampson's experience and the trust he continues to earn from his players, there is every reason to believe the Cougars will be back to their dominant selves relatively soon.

With the program's 102-62 win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, the Cougars seemed to have taken the first step towards getting back on track.