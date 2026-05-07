Here’s Why Houston Deserves More Credit In This Post NCAA Transfer Portal Poll

College basketball is a long way from the regular season beginning.

What the Top 25 will actually look like is way down the line, but Casey Jacobsen assessed what he saw based on the transfer portal, and the poll was not favorable toward the Cougars.

With who Houston has on their roster and the expert that is coaching the team, that alone should give them a higher ranking. There are too many stars that have proven themselves and are a perfect fit for the program.

Being placed at No. 18 is not a bad slot, considering the Cougars have had a ton of changes since the end of the season in the Sweet Sixteen. But given where they have been in the past, give the roster more credit.

Houston’s New Roster

A wild portal cycle brought major changes 👀



What’s your biggest takeaway from @cjacobsen23’s latest Top 25? pic.twitter.com/gpWuLhes2x — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 30, 2026

With a new season comes key departures.

Several came due to players seeking new homes for various reasons, and others due to eligibility or declaring for the NBA Draft.

The Cougars' losses to the NBA Draft were Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr., while key veterans who left included Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp, Kalifa Sakho, and Ramon Walker Jr., with players who hit the transfer portal being Jacob McFarland and Isiah Harwell.

Joining the team this season for the 2026-27 campaign included star athletes such as Dedan Thomas Jr. from LSU, Corey Hadnot from Purdue Fort Wayne, Delrecco Gillespie from Kent State, and Braden East from Lamar.

All four of those men averaged over 12 points per game, and three of them averaged more than 15. Two of them averaged 20 or more. Those are dangerous stars stepping on the floor if that carries over to head coach Kelvin Sampson’s program. What adds to the fuel is the recruits he brought in.

Recruits who are newcomers include Arafan Diane from Iowa United Prep, Djafar Silimana from Utah Prep, Ikenna Alozie from Dream City Christian, as well as Tyus Thomas, Dedan’s brother. If it is anything like what a couple of the freshmen did last season, this young unit quite possibly is as scary as any other in the nation. That also builds upon the foundation where the veterans can advise them.

Coming back for another season are studs such as Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller, Chase McCarthy, Kordel Jefferson, and Bryce Jackson. Not too shabby. All can create magic and knock down their shots.

From that painted picture of what this unit will look like, this team could be more stacked than ever, so the credit Jacobsen has given the program was not enough toward Sampson & Co.