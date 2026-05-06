Houston Basketball Reveals More of Its 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

The Houston Cougars have become more adventurous in their non-conference basketball schedule over the past few years. While Houston would usually finish that slate of the schedule undefeated, that has changed for the last two seasons.

Coach Kelvin Sampson has been willing to schedule strong competition and well-known programs to truly give a test to his team. It most notably made a difference in the 2024-25 season. The Cougars were significantly challenged during the non-conference portion of the schedule, and it paid dividends for the rest of the year.

After going 4-3 to start that season, the Cougars won 31 out of the next 32 games to head to their first national championship game since 1984. In 2024, Houston faced Auburn in Toyota Center in downtown Houston, a team that was ranked highly and made the Final Four that season.

That was followed by the Player's Era Tournament in Las Vegas. Houston lost two out of those three games, both in overtime. The Cougars lost to Alabama, which made it to the Final Four the previous season, and then to San Diego State. Those are all quality programs.

It gave a chance for Houston to make mistakes early and understand where it needs to grow and improve. That worked out. In 2025, Houston faced Auburn again, this time in Alabama. Due to much-needed NIL reasons, the Cougars participated in the Player's Era again. They faced off against a ranked Tennessee and lost. The Cougars faced the Volunteers in the 2025 Elite Eight.

Houston also played Florida State in Toyota Center and additionally took on a ranked Arkansas team in a showcase in Newark. The benefits of playing a strong non-conference schedule are definitely there. Sampson and Houston have already planned two unique matchups for 2026.

Some of Houston's Non-Conference Opponents

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports announced on Wednesday that Houston will host Queens University as part of its non-conference schedule. That date is set for Sunday, Nov. 8 at Fertitta Center, according to college basketball analyst Rocco Miller.

The Royals, based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, not New York City, just earned their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth in their first year of eligibility as a Division I school this past season. It was just their fourth season overall as a D-1 school.

Queens is a part of the Atlantic Sun conference and won the conference tournament to head to its first March Madness game. The Royals lost to No. 2 seed Purdue in the first round. This is a tournament program now, and it should be interesting to see what they present.

Rothstein also reported last month that Houston will open the 2026-27 season against La Salle on Monday, Nov. 2. This isn't just Houston's season opener. It begins the entire college basketball season.

The Explorers are a rebuilding program and are part of the Atlantic 10 conference. La Salle does have quite the college basketball history, having won a national championship back in 1954 and being runners-up in 1955. La Salle's last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2013, when it made a run to the Sweet 16.

Houston will likely add a couple more intriguing matchups to its non-conference slate.