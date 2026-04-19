Here’s What Houston’s Roster Is Starting To Look Like for 2026-27 Season

Houston, we don’t have a problem.

Many positions have been filled for the upcoming seasons, and there are not many concerns about what head coach Kelvin Sampson has done this season, given the cards he was dealt after the season wrapped up.

There were several departures that caught many by surprise, and some not at all. Those who left left several slots open, but some players also ran out of eligibility.

The men who ran out of eligibility were Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp, Kalifa Sakho, and Ramon Walker, while the players who entered the NBA Draft included Chris Cenac Jr., Isiah Harwell, Jacob McFarland, and Cedric Lath. Questions still surround what one of the NBA’s highest prospects, Kingston Flemings, will do, but signs point to another spot opening up.

With all of the action happening in college basketball right now, there were also several additions to the program that will be new faces to the fanbase, so here’s what the roster construction is looking like at the moment.

Cougars’ Roster

Houston’s roster is starting to come together👀



Thoughts on the moves the Cougars have made so far? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RQ2AkxpyEU — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 15, 2026

For now, Houston has five players set to return next season, including Joseph Tugler, Chase McCarthy, Kordel Jefferson, Mercy Miller, and Bryce Jackson. There are also six players who have made commitments to Sampson & Co., including Dedan Thomas, Corey Hadnot, Delreeco Gillespie, Braden East, Arafan Diane, and Ikenna Alozie.

Of course, there is still a waiting game to see what Flemings does, and that will determine a lot of what the starting five will look like in the coming year. Who knows who will actually start next season, as that will all play out in practice and in non-conference play, but there are plenty of stars who were brought in to fit the culture and scheme that Sampson likes his troops to operate under.

Scoring Machines

The Cougars have many shooters who know how to put the ball in the basket. A couple of notable players who will be Gillespie and Thomas, who ought to be the stars replacing the veterans of the team. Gillespie came over from Kent State and is expected to be a monster on the floor after being the national leader in double-doubles. Thomas is a transfer from LSU and was one of their biggest weapons before suffering an injury, averaging 15.3 points.

Elsewhere, Hadnot is a Purdue Fort Wayne transfer who averaged 20.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 steals, a feat matched by only two other players a season ago. East brings an elite rebounding presence, averaging 9.1 boards. Diane does as well, coming from Iowa United Prep, and will contribute on both ends of the floor, just like Alozie, who comes from Dream City Christian.

In the weeks to come, the full picture will be complete as the transfer portal closes and questions are answered. Get ready for a dangerous Cougars squad that will be mature and have plenty of leaders.