Here's What Powered Houston To Pull Out Massive Win Over Texas Tech

Close games in the Big 12 are going to happen on a normal occasion.

When the Houston Cougars hosted Texas Tech on their floor, it was absolute cinema because it went back and forth the entire time.

There was no backing down in the second half as coach Kelvin Sampson’s team took another major step in the right direction in the first week of conference play, making a statement early in the year that it is still one of the best in the country that no one wants to run into down the line.

With the talented guards Kingston Flemings and Emmanuel Sharp, along with center Chris Cenac Jr., as well as Joseph Tugler, the team reached the finish line with 62 of the 67 points scored by those starting four of five players in the rotation. It’s not often that a collegiate basketball program sees no production from the bench, but the shots from the field and from the free-throw line were clutch.

Last Eight Minutes

The biggest lead of the night that the Red Raiders had was six points that came in the second half at the 8:25 mark when they led, 55-49, with a 3-pointer made by forward Donovan Atwell, which was his second straight made three-pointer in a matter of 30 seconds.

Clinging to a six-point lead was not a steep cliff to climb for the Cougars, but after that moment, the defense stepped up tremendously, only allowing 10 more points the rest of the game, which was courtesy of a three-pointer, a few free throws, and a few easy layups made by forward JT Toppin.

Houston concluded by outscoring Texas Tech 18-10, which was generated and produced first by Sharp to start it after trailing by six with four straight points with a mid-range jumper and two free throws that came back to really boost the rest of the offense’s momentum.

After Sharp’s trip to the charity stripe, there were six more successful visits there with guard Milos Uzan knocking down two of his own, which was followed by Tugler’s jumper and Fleming’s shot from downtown, giving the Cougars the 60-59 lead before the game was knotted back up at 60.

Houston then went on a 9-2 run that started with 1:41 left until there were two seconds left. This period by the offense was arguably what secured the 69-65 win, during which six of those nine points were scored by Flemings, the 6-foot-4 freshman star who might have had the best minute of his collegiate career with his massive jumper, 3-pointer, and free throws.

Texas Tech ultimately shot better from the field, was better from three, won at the free throw line, and had more assists, but Houston forced more turnovers, won the points in the paint battle, and the total rebound battle, which gave them the upper hand.

Next up for the Cougars is a road trip on January 2 to face the Bears in Waco, Texas, at 12:00 p.m. on NBCSN and Peacock.