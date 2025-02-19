Houston leads Arizona St.: Live updates, score of Big 12 Conference basketball game
Houston and Arizona State are on opposite directions in the Big 12 Conference.
The Cougars (21-4, 13-1) are rolling, having won 17 of their last 18 ballgames, including a hard-fought 62-58 win last Saturday at Arizona that solidified their first-place lead. Now, Houston seeks to sweep the Grand Canyon State with a game Tuesday night at Arizona State.
However, the Sun Devils are just looking for a win, period. They stand in 15th place in the league and have lost five straight ballgames while appearing to be a squad in utter disarray.
But without a doubt, Arizona State can definitely save its season by pulling off the upset.
HOUSTON 47, ARIZONA STATE 31 HALF
HALFTIME STATS AND ANALYSIS
- LJ Cryer and Mylik Wilson each had 10 points to lead Houston. Wilson came off the bench for his 10 points, and Houston outscored Arizona State in bench points, 18-6. Cougars also got 15 points off seven Arizona State turnovers, while Houston turned it over just three times.
- Houston shot 53.6 percent from the field in the first half (15-of-28) and held Arizona State to 3-of-12 3-point shooting. Cougars also went to the foul line 16 times, making 13 of those.
- Intermission time in Tempe, and Houston turned in a very strong opening half to take a 16-point lead at the break.
FIRST HALF
- Mylik Wilson already with 10 points, and the Houston lead has grown to 20. (Houston, 47-27 | 1:15, 1st)
- STEAL AND A SLAM HOUSTON. Coming out of a time out, Mylik Wilson comes up with a steal and takes it all the way in for the throwdown. (Houston, 42-26 | 2:20, 1st)
- Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley gets hit with a technical foul. Emanuel Sharp steps up and hits both free throws; then on the ensuing possession, gets fouled and makes two more free throws. (Houston, 40-26 | 3:27, 1st)
- Final media time out of the opening half, and Houston still leads by double digits. (Houston, 36-24 | 3:59, 1st)
- Mylik Wilson giving Houston a boost off the bench. Wilson with a basket; then comes up with a steal and later draws a foul. He then goes to the line and makes both shots. (Houston, 36-22 | 5:08, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. LJ Cryer knocks one down from long-range, and the Coogs now lead by double digits. (Houston, 32-22 | 6:38, 1st)
- SLAM DUNK HOUSTON. Cougars pull off a successful 5-on-2 fast break, and Terrance Arceneaux slams it home to finish things off. (Houston, 25-17 | 8:45, 1st)
- J'Wan Roberts has made all three of his field goal attempts thus far. (Houston, 23-17 | 9:15, 1st)
- The under-12 media time out is upon us. Houston still leading from start to finish. (Houston, 17-13 | 11:55, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Milos Uzan open for a trey from the left wing, and it hits nothing but net. (Houston, 15-8 | 14:30, 1st)
- First media time out and Houston still in the lead. Cougars up by five, 10-5. (Houston, 10-5 | 15:33, 1st)
- Houston out to a 3-0 lead a minute in. Emanuel Sharp hits a foul shot, and Joseph Tugler later adds a successful hook shot. (Houston, 3-0 | 18:45, 1st)
PREGAME
- Tonight's Houston starting five: Guards Milos Uzan, LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp, and forwards J'wan Roberts and Joseph Tugler.
- Coming to you from Tempe, as first-place Houston takes on Arizona State in Big 12 Conference basketball action.