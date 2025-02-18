How to watch Houston at Arizona St. basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
For the second time in a span of four days, Houston is paying a visit to the state of Arizona.
Fresh off a 62-58 win at Arizona that bolstered the Cougars’ first-place standing in the Big 12 Conference, Houston now takes on a team that is definitely heading in the opposite direction. The Cougars - ranked No. 5 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls - take on Arizona State for the first time as conference rivals Tuesday night.
Houston (21-4, 13-1) enters Tuesday’s game with a game and a half lead on Arizona in the Big 12 race. The Wildcats rebounded from Saturday’s loss with a road win Monday night at Baylor.
In addition, the Cougars have won 17 of their last 18 ballgames and have currently won 11 straight games on the road, the longest active streak in the nation. With a win on Tuesday, Houston can set a new Big 12 record for consecutive road wins, breaking a tie between the Cougars and Kansas.
As for Arizona State (12-13, 3-11), the Sun Devils are just looking for a win, period. They have lost five straight and six of their last seven ballgames, and have also been beset by ejections, suspensions and controversies, most notably ASU coach Bobby Hurley refusing to shake hands with Arizona players after a Sun Devil loss and telling the media he won’t put Wildcats’ star Caleb Love on his All-Big 12 team.
Even more astounding is that Arizona State actually has five of its players averaging in double figures, led by senior guard BJ Freeman’s 13.5 points a game. Another senior guard, Alston Mason, is averaging 12.4 points per contest.
As for Houston, graduate guard LJ Cryer remains the team’s top scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game, including a 15-point effort in Saturday’s win at Arizona.
The Cougars have also gotten a big boost recently from junior point guard Milos Uzan, and Saturday may have been his best game yet in a Houston uniform, as Uzan led the Cougars with 19 points and had five assists without making a single turnover.
Tuesday’s game will be the final regular-season game outside the state of Texas for Houston. The Cougars have three home games left, as well as trips to Texas Tech and Baylor.
This Saturday, Houston will be back at the Fertitta Center to take on Iowa State in a matchup between Top 10 teams. It will also include a visit by ESPN’s “College GameDay” pregame show.
Houston at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Houston (21-4, 13-1) at Arizona State (12-13, 3-11) in a Big 12 Conference men’s college basketball game
When: 8 p.m. CST | Tuesday, Feb. 18
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has an 88.8% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 79, Arizona State 61
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN2
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 199 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App