Houston at Baylor: Score, live updates of regular season finale for both teams
Houston attempts to finish off what has been an impressive march through the Big 12 Conference schedule.
The Cougars cap the regular season on the road at Baylor for a late Saturday night contest. Houston attempts to finish the regular season 19-1 in Big 12 play, the chance to win 23 of its last 24 games and extend its Big 12-record road win streak to 14 straight games.
After Saturday's game, Houston will be back in action Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The Cougars are already assured of the top seed.
BAYLOR 29, HOUSTON 26 HALF
HALFTIME STATS AND ANALYSIS
- Baylor takes a three-point lead at the break. Freshman V.J. Edgecombe had 9 points for the Bears. For Houston, LJ Cryer had 15 points and went 5-for-5 from 3-point range. The rest of the Cougars went 1-for-7 from beyond the arc in the first half.
FIRST HALF
- Baylor regains the lead as Norchad Omier knocks down a triple. (Baylor, 29-26 | 2:03, 2nd)
- LJ Cryer with 15 points already for Houston, and is a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range. Think he was eager to get back to Waco? (26-26 | 3:16, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Baylor built a four-point lead, but LJ Cryer knocks down a huge trey to stop the Bears' momentum. (Baylor, 22-21 | 5:50, 1st)
- Baylor hanging tough with Houston past the midway point of the opening half, and have tied up the Cougars. (18-18 | 8:07, 1st)
- Good start for Houston so far, in particular graduate guard LJ Cryer. The former Baylor player has 9 of the Cougars' first 15 points. (Houston, 15-11 | 11:18, 1st)
PREGAME
- Live from the Foster Pavilion in Waco, the Houston Cougars attempt to finish off a 19-1 Big 12 slate as they get set to take on Baylor.