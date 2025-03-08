How to watch, stream Houston basketball at Baylor: TV channel, predictions
It’s already been a record-setting season for Houston in just its second season of Big 12 Conference play.
The Cougars can put the finishing touches on what has been an outstanding conference season, not to mention an equally stellar regular season, with a win Saturday night at Baylor in the regular season finale.
Houston (26-4, 18-1) has won nine straight games and 22 of its last 23. The Cougars’ 18 conference wins has set both a single-season Big 12 and program record.
Houston still on track to get a No. 1 seed at upcoming NCAA tourney
Also with a win Saturday, the Cougars can extend the nation’s longest active road winning streak, as they come into Waco riding 13 straight wins, also a Big 12 record.
This past Monday, Houston won on its Senior Night against Kansas, 65-59, giving the Cougars their 39th win over the past 40 games inside the Fertitta Center.
Graduate guard LJ Cryer leads the Cougars in scoring, averaging 15 points per game, and is also making 42% of his 3-point baskets. Cryer will also be making his final appearance in Waco, having formerly played at Baylor and was a member of the Bears' 2021 national championship squad before transferring to Houston.
What Kelvin Sampson said about Baylor; Saturday's late start; Houston's Big 12 rule
Also, graduate forward J’Wan Roberts is the team’s top rebounder with 6.3 boards per game. He needs five rebounds to get 1,000 for his career, and Roberts will also become the fourth player in program history to score at least 1,000 points and grab at least 1,000 rebounds, joining legendary centers Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon and Greg Anderson.
Baylor comes into Saturday’s game having won its last two ballgames, including an important 61-58 win at TCU on Tuesday. Fifth-year forward Norchad Omier, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the win against the Horned Frogs, leads the Bears in both scoring (15.7) and rebounding (10.5).
Talented freshman guard V.J. Edgecombe, who had 18 points in the win at TCU, is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.7 points per game.
What Kelvin Sampson said on Houston women's basketball coach resigning: 'You hate it'
Houston leads the all-time series with the Bears, 40-16, and is 15-10 in games played at Waco. The two teams met on Feb. 10 at the Fertitta Center, with the Cougars claiming a 76-65 win.
Following Saturday’s game, it will be the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City, where the Cougars have already claimed the top seed. They will play their first game in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Houston at Baylor TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Houston (26-4, 18-1) at Baylor (19-10, 10-8) in a Big 12 Conference men’s college basketball game
When: 9 p.m. CST | Saturday, March 8
Where: Foster Pavilion | Waco, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 70.2% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 66, Baylor 62
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 199 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App