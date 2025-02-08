Houston defeats Colorado: Live updates, score of Big 12 Conference basketball game
Houston has won 14 out of its last 15 ballgames, and now the Cougars hit the road.
The Cougars (18-4, 10-1 Big 12 Conference) are in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday afternoon to face a Colorado squad still seeking its first win in the conference.
How to watch Houston-Colorado basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
Follow Houston Cougars On SI writer Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from the Fertitta Center.
HOUSTON 69, COLORADO 59 FINAL
Refresh for the latest updates.
POSTGAME STATS AND ANALYSIS
- Only five players reached the scoring column for Houston. Four of them hit double figures, led by J'Wan Roberts' 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting. LJ Cryer and Terrance Arceneaux each had 15 points, with Cryer making three 3's, and Milos Uzan had 12 points. Mylik Wilson was the other Cougar to score with 7 points, which included a pair of highlight-reel dunks.
SECOND HALF
- Houston was up by two, 54-52, with 5:45 left, but outscored the Buffaloes, 15-7, the rest of the way and at the moment, is all alone atop the Big 12 pending the outcome of Arizona's game later tonight against Texas Tech.
- SLAM DUNK HOUSTON. Cougars may have posted the exclamation point on this one, as Milos Uzan throws an alley-oop to Mylik Wilson for the FINISH. Houston now on a 13-4 run. (Houston, 67-56 | 1:07, 2nd)
- Houston's defense forces a turnover. It leads to another made basket from J'Wan Roberts, who has hit 9-of-11 field goals and the Cougars' all-time winningest player now has 20 points on the afternoon. (Houston, 65-56 | 1:46, 2nd)
- Milos Uzan releases a short jumper in the lane and it bounces through. Houston now up by seven. (Houston, 63-56 | 2:33, 2nd)
- Colorado called for a shot clock violation. Houston ball with the five-point lead inside of three minutes. (Houston, 61-56 | 2:56, 2nd)
- J'Wan Roberts knocks down the first of two free throws but misses the second. (Houston, 61-56 | 3:29, 2nd)
- Colorado slams one down for a four-point Houston lead. J'Wan Roberts then gets fouled and will go to the line coming out of the final media time out. (Houston, 60-56 | 3:28, 2nd)
- Houston now in the bonus. Terrance Arceneaux goes to the line and hits both ends of a one-and-one. (Houston, 60-54 | 4:12, 2nd)
- STEAL AND SLAM DUNK, HOUSTON. Houston regains momentum as Terrance Arceneaux makes a basket; then on the other end, Mylik Wilson comes up with a steal and goes all the way down the court and slams it home. Colorado calls time out. (Houston, 58-52 | 4:58, 2nd)
- Again, Colorado is not going away. Buffs now within two after Andrej Jakimovski makes three free throws while being fouled on a 3-point attempt. (Houston, 54-52 | 5:45, 2nd)
- Houston comes out of the time out with four straight points, the last two on a runner from Milos Uzan off an offensive board. Colorado comes right back and scores again. Cougars have a 16-5 edge in second-chance points. (Houston, 52-47 | 7:01, 2nd)
- Colorado not going away. Buffs have hit back-to-back 3's and are within one possession once more. (Houston, 48-45 | 8:27, 2nd)
- Houston now up by nine at the midway point of the second half as J'Wan Roberts makes a hook shot in the lane. (Houston, 48-39 | 10:00, 2nd)
- LJ Cryer was shaken up moments ago but is now back in the game. He has 15 points thus far. (Houston, 44-39 | 11:53, 2nd)
- J'Wan Roberts heating up in the second half for Houston. He has 13 points on the day on 6-of-8 shooting. Roberts has scored 7 of his points after halftime. (Houston, 44-38 | 11:54, 2nd)
- THREE-POINT PLAY HOUSTON. Big possession for the Cougars, as J'Wan Roberts gets a shot to drop while drawing a foul. He steps to the line and completes the three-point play. (Houston, 42-36 | 13:58, 2nd)
- Colorado's Julian Hammond III knocks down his fourth 3-pointer on the day, and the Buffs are within one possession. (Houston, 39-36 | 14:35, 2nd)
- Three Houston players have three fouls apiece: J'Wan Roberts, Terrance Arceneaux and Ja'Vier Francis. (Houston, 39-33 | 15:35, 2nd)
- First media time out of the second half. Both Houston and Colorado have made a pair of 3's coming out of the intermission. (Houston, 39-33 | 16:01, 2nd)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Coogs make it back-to-back treys as LJ Cryer gets a shot to drop in. (Houston, 39-30 | 17:17, 2nd)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Colorado knocked down a 3 to cut Houston's lead to three, but seconds later, Terrance Arceneaux responds with a trey of his own. (Houston, 36-30 | 18:10, 2nd)
HALFTIME STATS AND ANALYSIS
- Houston was 38.7 percent from the field in the first half (12-of-31) and 40 percent from 3-point range (4-of-10). Colorado was 37.5 percent from the field (9-of-24) and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc (4-of-15).
- Milos Uzan leads all scorers with 11 points and he made three 3's. LJ Cryer added 8 points. Colorado had two players with 5 points each, and the Buffaloes had 16 bench points in the first half, compared to just 3 for the Cougars.
FIRST HALF
- Houston didn't score a field goal the final four minutes of the first half. The Cougars nearly got one to drop at the buzzer as LJ Cryer drove the baseline, but his shot rolled in and out. (Houston, 31-27 | Half)
- Colorado hanging tough with Houston, as the Buffs trail the Cougars by four entering the final minute of the opening half. (Houston, 31-27 | 1:00, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. On a Cougar possession, they grabbed five offensive rebounds, and on the fifth and final offensive board, it leads to a Milos Uzan 3. (Houston, 29-23 | 4:00, 1st)
- Houston holds a 24-17 lead on Colorado at the under-8 media time out. LJ Cryer already with 10 points for the Cougars.
- Houston jumps out to a 9-0 lead at the first media time out. (Houston, 9-0 | 15:55, 1st)
PREGAME
- Coming to you from the CU Events Center in Boulder, as Houston gets set to take on Colorado.