Houston at Kansas State: Live updates, score of Big 12 Conference basketball battle

Houston takes a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's Big 12 Conference tilt at Kansas State.
The Cougars are also ranked No. 12 in the nation in this week's Associated Press Top 25, and are also No. 11 in the USA Today coaches' poll.
Houston is making its first appearance at Kansas State since 1971.
Houston 0, Kansas State 0 1st Half
PREGAME
- Today's Houston starting 5: At the guards, Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp and LJ Cryer. At forwards, Joseph Tugler and J'Wan Roberts, who will be making his 150th appearance for the Cougars, which will set a new program record. Roberts also needs 3 points to reach 1,000 for his career.
- At the moment, Iowa State is in sole possession of first place in the Big 12, a half-game ahead of Houston and Arizona after the Cyclones survived, 85-84, at Texas Tech earlier today. Arizona is at home later tonight to take on UCF.
- Coming to you from "The Octagon of Doom" in Manhattan, Kansas. Houston is in town getting set to face Kansas State.