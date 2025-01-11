How to watch Houston basketball at Kansas St.: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
On paper, Saturday’s Big 12 Conference game between Houston and Kansas State appears to be a mismatch.
The Cougars (11-3, 3-0) are riding high with a current seven-game winning streak. In that same span, they have held their opponents to 55 points or less. Kansas State (7-7, 1-2), meanwhile, stands at .500 on the season, and the Wildcats have dropped five of their past six ballgames.
However, anything can happen on the road, and Kansas State’s Bramlage Coliseum is noted for having one of the more imposing venues in the Big 12. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson knows all about playing in the facility nicknamed the “Octagon of Doom” from his days coaching at Oklahoma when the Sooners were in the conference.
It will be Houston’s first trip to Kansas State since 1971. Then, the Wildcats were playing at Ahearn Field House, so this will be the Cougars’ first-ever visit to Bramlage Coliseum.
Kansas State leads the overall series, 5-4, though the Cougars handled the Wildcats last season, 74-52, when Kansas State went to the Fertitta Center.
The Wildcats are led by graduate forward David N’Guessan, who tops the squad in both scoring (13.2 per game) and rebounding (7.9). Junior guard Brendan Hausen is second in scoring, averaging 12 points.
Houston junior guard Emanuel Sharp is coming off two impressive performances, both at home, scoring in double figures in decisive wins last weekend against BYU and this past Monday against TCU. He currently leads the Big 12 in 3-point percentage, shooting 48.7 percent.
Saturday’s game could be a milestone for two Houston players. Graduate forward J’Wan Roberts needs three points to reach 1,000 for his career, while graduate guard Mylik Wilson needs 10 points to also reach 1,000 career points.
In addition, when Roberts steps onto the court Saturday, he will be playing in his 150th career game at Houston, setting a new program record.
Following Saturday’s game, Houston returns to the Fertitta Center for a matchup against West Virginia on Wednesday night.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Houston’s matchup against Kansas State on Saturday afternoon:
Houston at Kansas State TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Houston (11-3, 3-0) at Kansas State (7-7, 1-2) in a Big 12 Conference college basketball game
When: 5 p.m. CST | Saturday, Jan. 11
Where: Bramlage Coliseum | Manhattan, Kansas
Live Stream: Stream Houston-Kansas State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Houston 59, Kansas State 54
Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 11.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston Cougars On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.