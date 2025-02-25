Houston at Texas Tech: Live updates, score of "Big Monday" Big 12 basketball game
Houston can essentially wrap up a Big 12 Conference regular-season championship Monday night.
The Cougars also go for their 13th straight road victory as they take on Texas Tech on ESPN's "Big Monday." It is also an anticipated rematch of the only team to hand Houston (23-4, 15-1) a conference defeat, with the Red Raiders prevailing, 82-81, in overtime Feb. 1 at the Fertitta Center.
Even with another win against the Cougars on Monday, it may still not be enough for Texas Tech (21-6, 12-4) to catch Houston for first place, but second place remains a strong possibility for the Red Raiders.
Follow Houston Cougars On SI writer Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from the United Supermarkets Arena.
HOUSTON 31, TEXAS TECH 25 1ST HALF
FIRST HALF
- BACK-TO-BACK 3-POINTERS HOUSTON. Texas Tech tied the score, but Emanuel Sharp unties it after he hits consecutive 3's. Time out in Lubbock. (Houston, 31-25 | 3:25, 1st)
- Texas Tech had a chance to go back in front, but the Red Raiders airball a 3 as we hit the under-8 time out. (Houston, 23-21 | 7:21, 1st)
- THREE-POINT PLAY HOUSTON. Milos Uzan comes up with a steal and takes it down the court for the finish while drawing a foul. He goes to the line and finishes off the three-point play. (Houston, 23-19 | 8:48, 1st)
- Coming out of the break, Houston scores back-to-back buckets, the latter from Emanuel Sharp, to regain the lead. (Houston, 20-19 | 9:15, 1st)
- Under-12 media time out and Texas Tech has a narrow lead on Houston. (Texas Tech, 19-16 | 10:50, 1st)
- Nearly eight minutes in and Houston and Texas Tech are tied up. (14-14 | 12:39, 1st)
PREGAME
- Just like Iowa State the other day, Houston is facing another shorthanded team. Two of Texas Tech's key players, Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams, are both out of the game with ankle injuries.
- The regular starting 5 for Houston tonight: Guards LJ Cryer, Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp, along with forwards J'Wan Roberts and Joseph Tugler.
- Coming to you from a rowdy Red Raider crowd converging at the United Supermarkets Arena, as Texas Tech attempts to sweep the regular season Big 12 Conference series against No. 4 ranked and league-leading Houston.