How to watch Houston at Texas Tech basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
Houston is in fantastic shape when it comes to clinching the Big 12 Conference regular-season championship.
The Cougars can take another huge step on Monday night, while getting some revenge in the process as they travel to face Texas Tech. Monday’s game in Lubbock will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Houston (23-4, 15-1) comes in having won 19 of its past 20 ballgames. On Saturday, the Cougars defeated Iowa State, 68-59, at the Fertitta Center in front of an ESPN audience.
The lone defeat suffered by the Cougars in that 20-game stretch was to Texas Tech, which went into the Fertitta Center on Feb. 1 and came away with an 82-81 overtime victory. That broke the Cougars’ 33-game home winning streak, which had been the longest active streak in the nation.
Texas Tech achieved that win despite the ejections of its leading scorer, sophomore forward JT Toppin, and head coach Grant McCasland. Toppin was ejected just a few minutes into the contest after committing a Flagrant 2 foul, and McCasland received two technical fouls for arguing the call.
Now, the Red Raiders can snap another nation’s long active winning streak by the Cougars, who have now won 12 straight road games, setting a Big 12 record in the process.
Texas Tech (21-6, 12-4) is tied for second with Arizona. The Red Raiders are coming off a 73-51 win Saturday against West Virginia, with Toppin scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
Toppin leads Texas Tech in scoring (17.3) and rebounding (9.1). Senior guard Chance McMillian is second on the team in scoring with 15.1 points a game, followed by junior forward Darrion Williams (14.9).
In Houston’s win Saturday, graduate guard LJ Cryer scored 28 points, the sixth time this season he hit the 20-point barrier, and added five 3-pointers, while junior point guard Milos Uzan added 19 points. Cryer remains the Cougars' leading scorer, averaging 15 points per contest.
Houston leads the overall series against Texas Tech, 31-28, but the Red Raiders have won the last five games in Lubbock against the Cougars. It will be Houston’s first visit to Texas Tech since 2003.
Following Monday’s game, the Cougars will be at home for their next two ballgames. They take on Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon and play against Kansas next Monday for Senior Night.
Houston at Texas Tech TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Houston (23-4, 15-1) at Texas Tech (21-6, 12-4) in a Big 12 Conference men’s college basketball game
When: 8 p.m. CST | Monday, Feb. 24
Where: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 61.6% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 78, Texas Tech 75
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 198 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App