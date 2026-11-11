Houston Basketball's Dedan Thomas Jr. Is Already Looking Like a Star

The Houston Cougars have just been a point guard machine over the recent years under coach Kelvin Sampson. After having Jamal Shead, Milos Uzan and Kingston Flemings as the line of starting floor generals over the past four seasons, the next man is now up.

That is senior transfer Dedan Thomas Jr. In order for Houston to be successful and make a deep run in March, Thomas will obviously have to play at a high level in a Sampson system where the point guard has such a crucial role.

Houston only recruits players who can specifically specifically can handle the culture, and it's been clear even through two games that there is a lot of potential for Thomas to take his game to the next level and be a star. Thomas has been Houston's leading scorer in the first two games of the season against La Salle and California, respectively.

Houston's Point Guard Shines Early

Nov 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (9) drives to the net against La Salle Explorers forward Noah Collier (7) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most important aspects of the game that Sampson preaches is taking care of the ball. Houston's point guards, over the years, don't turn the ball over, and the assist-to-turnover ratio is always high. Uzan did an excellent job at that when the Cougars made it to the national championship in 2025.

Thomas has 13 assists and one turnover so far. The defense is also something that new point guards at Houston develop. Thomas has four steals at the moment. It's Thomas's scoring that will get the attention, and rightfully so. However, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound floor general is capable in other areas.

Thomas had 20 points, eight assists, two rebounds, and two steals on Sunday night against California in the Caesar's Lake Tahoe Classic. He was nine out of 15 from the field in 35 minutes and also made a 3-pointer.

The former LSU Tiger demonstrated his versatility in scoring. Thomas was the leading scorer in the season opener against La Salle with 16 points. Even though he was just two-for-sevenfrom the field, Thomas got to the free-throw line 14 times and made 11.

He's very capable of attacking the paint and drawing fouls as well. While Thomas may not be as big of a threat from three compared to the past point guards at Houston, such as Flemings and Uzan, he's able to go get his own shot.

Thomas, paired up with senior star forward Joseph Tugler, can be a strong combination in the starting lineup. Tugler has worked on his post moves and can score on offense as well. With both of their elite court vision, Houston can make a lot happen.