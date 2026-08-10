Houston Basketball set to Face Alabama, Florida State in 2026-27

Houston's nonconference schedule picked up two important dates in December.

The Cougars are heading to New York to play against Alabama then going down to Florida to play Florida State.

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) reacts to playing against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's all the information for the two games and a new look at Houston's roster.

Houston and Alabama are set to face off in Madison Square Garden on December 8; however, the time for this game has not been released. This game will be a part of the Jimmy V Classic, which includes these two teams alongside Duke and Georgia.

The Crimson Tide currently lead the overall series record 4-3 against the Cougars, with the last time Houston beat Alabama being in the 1979-80 season.

Additionally, the Cougars and the Seminoles will battle each other in the Jacksonville Hoops Showdown at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on December 20. Just like the game against Alabama, the time is still to be determined.

Houston currently owns the series record of 4-2 against Florida State, winning the last three encounters.

A New Houston Roster for the Upcoming Season

Last season, Houston went 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, ultimately losing against Illinois. Additionally, four key pieces left for the NBA draft, with three of the four getting drafted.

However, four players return to the Cougars' roster for the 2026-27 season. Joseph Tugler comes in as the only returning starter after a season racking up eight points, five rebounds and almost a block per game. It was also recently announced that he is switching positions from center to power forward.

Guard Mercy Miller and forward Chase McCarty are returning after a year in which they were reliable players off the bench and could be starters this upcoming season. Guard Kordel Jefferson returns after little playing time last year but hopes to be able to be a solid off-the-bench player.

Houston had a lot of noise coming into the offseason, signing one of the best-rated centers in the 2026 recruiting class, Arafan Diane. According to 247Sports, Diane has a rating of 97, ranked as the second-best center in the nation and the best prospect coming out of Iowa.

Regarding transfers, forward Delrecco Gillespie comes from Kent State after averaging 17 points per game and earning 2025-26 All-MAC First Team honors. Senior guard Dedan Thomas Jr. averaged 15 points per game in 16 games with LSU before suffering a season-ending injury and reunites with his brother, Tyus Thomas, in Houston.

This roster has lost a lot of firepower but could replace it with returning players, transfers and highly rated prospects. Under head coach Kelvin Sampson, this team could see signs of last year and become a high-ranked team again.