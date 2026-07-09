Willie Fritz Says Houston Football Has Kelvin Sampson Blueprint

Houston football has had a major culture shift.

Before Head coach Willie Fritz arrived in Houston, there was not much of a winning mentality in the building. After half of a decade of bad seasons, players ultimately gave up on the Cougars and transferred out when they could.

However, now that Fritz has arrived in Houston, many have noticed a big shift in Houston football's mentality. Previous seasons were littered with issues, stemming from players or coaches, but new leadership has changed Houston's mentality into a winning one.

This new confidence most likely comes from Houston basketball's current management, as the Cougars are well known in the college basketball world as one of the top-teir destinations for talent and growth. Knowing Houston basketball's effects on athletics, how has that mentality shifted over to football?

Kelvin Sampson and Willie Fritz

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Fritz joined Houston in 2024, Sampson has been around for much longer and has seen more of Houston's rough years in athletics. Sampson has been running the Houston basketball team for 16 years, and even has a son as an assistant Head coach in Kellen Sampson.

Houston's time with the Sampson family has been a long journey, and with that time comes great experience in how to run a program. Sampson is known to be one of college basketball's best coaches because of his management of his student-athletes.

That same winning culture in basketball seems to have transferred over to the football program, as Fritz began taking notes on what made the basketball team one of the best in the nation. When asked about how basketball influenced the football roster, Fritz immediately began talking about the basketball program.

“A good template for us has been coach (Kelvin) Sampson and what he’s done with men’s basketball" Fritz told Cougar Sports One. "I think every program at the University of Houston aspires to be national champions and we certainly do in football.”

The current state of both programs seems to be trending upwards, as new talent on both rosters brings a lot of expectations for their respective 2026 seasons. Houston basketball has yet to claim the National championship, but Houston football seems to be in contention for its own championship for the first time.

Both programs look to be a top-tier destination in the future, and Sampson has spread that winning mentality that the basketball team has with the rest of the athletics department. Football has definitely grown as a program, but other sports seem to be gearing up their own departments for championship runs.