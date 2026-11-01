Houston Basketball Star Joseph Tugler Named on Eminent Preseason Watchlist

Houston Cougars basketball has only one returning starter this season, and that is senior forward Joseph Tugler. It almost seems like yesterday that Tugler was one of the younger underclassmen on the team, developing his potential, but that time for him to be a leader has already arrived.

Coach Kelvin Sampson has repeatedly called Tugler the best player on the team, and his being the only returning senior is a big part of that. Tugler has the most experience in the system and is widely known as one of, if not the best, defensive players in college basketball.

It seems like a big season is in store for Tugler, who was finally healthy over the offseason. That gave him and Houston's coaching staff a real chance to develop him to the next level. Tugler has needed to add more offense to his game, and his potential on that side of the floor showed last year.

Tugler was just recognized on a prestigious preseason watchlist that shows what the hope is out of him.

Tugler's Season Could Be Special

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tugler was named to the Naismith Starting 5 – Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watch List last week.

This award is given to the best power forward in the nation, a position that Tugler switched to this offseason. It involves a new defensive role, and that transition will be interesting to watch.

Tugler was one of six Big 12 power forwards to be on the list, with the others being Paulius Murauskas of Arizona State, BYU's Jaxon Kohler, Keanu Dawes of Michigan, TCU's Xavier Edmonds and JT Toppin of Texas Tech.

Tugler is also one of four players on the list from a Texas school, with David Punch of Texas being the only one outside of the Big 12. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Tugler averaged 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game last season. He shot almost 58 percent from the field, 71 percent from the free-throw line and averaged 1.3 assists and steals per game as well.

Tugler ranked second on the team in rebounds and finished eighth in the Big 12 in average blocks. The Monroe, Louisiana, native won the Lefty Driesell Award in 2025, given to the nation's best defender, and has also been a finalist for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Award over the last two seasons.

Houston point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. was also named to the Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watchlist earlier last week as well.