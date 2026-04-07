Houston Cougars Basketball Final AP Poll Ranking

The college basketball season is now finally over. It was a year of high expectations for the Houston Cougars, who were coming off a national championship appearance in 2025 and looked to reload with the highest freshman recruiting class in program history.

Houston began the season ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and maintained its presence in the top 10 for the entire season. The Cougars moved into the top five during March Madness and were looking like one of the better teams in the country.

Freshman point guard Kingston Flemings was one of the best players in the nation, while freshman Chris Cenac Jr. looked promising at points. Senior guard Emanuel Sharp was leading from the front. Unfortunately for Houston, it was another season of falling short.

The Cougars lost earlier than expected in the Sweet 16 to Illinois, which ended up going to the Final Four. The Illini ended up ranked No. 5 in the final AP poll of the season. UH ended the year with a record of 30-7 and its seventh straight Sweet 16 appearance. Houston's final ranking of the year may surprise some folks.

Solid Ranking to Close Out 2025-26

Final polls are out@UHouston at #⃣7⃣ in @AP_Top25

& at #⃣6⃣ in @usatodaysports Coaches Poll



• 126 consecutive weeks ranked

• 31 straight weeks in AP Top 10

• Ninth straight season to finish in Top 25#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/sIUDy5RSDD — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 7, 2026

The consistency of Houston in the AP poll during this past decade has been spectacular. The Cougars ended up No. 2 in the final ranking last season after finishing as the national runner-up. However, even when not making the Elite Eight this season, the Cougars still ended the year ranked No. 7 in the country.

This was the lowest final AP ranking since No. 15 in the 2021-22 season. That is a pretty good track record. Houston ended up No. 2 in 2023-23 and No. 3 in 2023-24 even without making the Final Four. Injury issues to Marcus Sasser and Jamal Shead played a part.

Houston was ranked higher than two Elite Eight teams. Tennessee ended up at No. 12 with a 25-12 record while Iowa finished No. 15 with a 24-13 mark. UH's overall record was significantly better than those two programs, with seven losses total. The Volunteers also benefited from Joshua Jefferson's injury in the Sweet 16 against Iowa State, who ended up just below Houston at No. 8.

Florida, which was the No. 1 seed in the South region, finished at No. 9 in the AP poll after falling to No. 9 seed Iowa in the second round in Tampa.

Purdue remained ahead of Houston and ranked No. 6, as it had an Elite Eight run. The Cougars dropped two spots, but Illinois jumped up eight spots. Houston was widely expected to make the Final Four for consecutive seasons after the Gators fell in the second round. The Cougars were in Houston for the Sweet 16 and had a straight path, but failed to capitalize.

Houston had its worst shooting night of the season at the worst possible time. The search for a national championship still remains for coach Kelvin Sampson and Houston. The Cougars have achieved everything else in the sport except the big prize, and they'll look to make it happen next season.

Houston is going through a rebuild this offseason, with likely only one starter returning in forward Joseph Tugler. It was a tough end to Flemings' college career, and both Sharp and Uzan will move on. Cenac Jr.'s decision is up in the air. Isiah Harwell, Jacob McFarland, and Cedric Lath transferred. Ramon Walker Jr. and Kalifa Sakho have no more years remaining.

Only five players remain at this point from the season's roster. Besides Tugler, those names are Mercy Miller, Chase McCarty, Kordel Jefferson, and Bryce Jackson. The No. 1 center in the class of 2026 in Arafan Diane, will come in as well as four-star guard Ikenna Alozie.

A key transfer portal period is here for Houston. It's probably the most important it has ever been. The Cougars are likely looking for two starting spots. Houston was ranked No. 7 in On3's way-too-early rankings for 2026-27, so the belief remains that Sampson and the Coogs will remain competitive next season.