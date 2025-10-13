Houston Cougars Basketball Nears Top Of Preseason AP Top 25 Rankings
After falling just three points shy of their first national championship against the Florida Gators, Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars men's basketball team are out for redemption in the 2025-26 hoops season, looking to repeat their success from the previous season, only this time have more points shown on the board when the buzzer sounds in the national championship.
Though the team will be without players such as forward J'Wan Roberts and guard LJ Cryer after their eligibility expired, the team still retained personnel such as Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp, and the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Joseph Tugler, all of whom played a vital role in putting the Coogs into the national championship.
And now, as they prepare to return to the national title picture, the Associated Press seems to believe that they are more than capable of doing so, at least that's what their preseason Top 25 rankings show.
Houston Ranked No. 2 in Preseason Top 25 Poll
With the college basketball season just a couple of weeks away, the AP released their preseason Top 25 rankings Monday morning, with the Cougars being spotted at No. 2 in the ranks, their highest preseason ranking since the 1967-68 team, behind only the Purdue Boilermakers, whom they defeated in the Sweet 16 during their title hunt.
The Cougars finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 27-4 record, which began with the team ranked No. 4 before going 4-3 in their first seven contests and dropping down to No. 17 before embarking on a 13-game winning streak, which culminated in their lone conference loss last season, an 82-81 overtime defeat at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
After defeating the Colorado Buffaloes, BYU Cougars, and Arizona Wildcats to capture the Big 12 Championship, the Coogs would then defeat SIU Edwardsville and Gonzaga in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which then led to the team eliminating Purdue in the Sweet 16, Tennessee in the Elite Eight, and Duke in the Final Four, before finally falling to Florida 65-63 in the national championship game, leaving head coach Kelvin Sampson still scrounging for his first championship in his 12th season as the leader of the team.
Here is the full preseason Top 25, via the AP:
1) Purdue Boilermakers
2) Houston Cougars
3) Florida Gators
4) UConn Huskies
5) St. John's Red Storm
6) Duke Blue Devils
7) Michigan Wolverines
8) BYU Cougars
9) Kentucky Wildcats
10) Texas Tech Red Raiders
11) Louisville Cardinals
12) UCLA Bruins
13) Arizona Wildcats
14) Arkansas Razorbacks
15) Alabama Crimson Tide
16) Iowa State Cyclones
17) Illinois Fighting Illini
18) Tennessee Volunteers
19) Kansas Jayhawks
20) Auburn Tigers
21) Gonzaga Bulldogs
22) Michigan State Spartans
23) Creighton Bluejays
24) Wisconsin Badgers
25) North Carolina Tar Heels
Houston will begin their season on October 26 in an exhibition matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 6:30 PM on ESPN.