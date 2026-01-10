Houston Cougars basketball has turned into one of the biggest sports programs in H-Town, and has gained a massive amount of support across the city of Houston. Everyone who follows sports in Space City knows about what head coach Kelvin Sampson is leading in the third ward.

The Houston Astros have been synonymous with success at the highest level, having won two World Series titles. The Astros organization has been a big supporter of Houston basketball over the years, having invited Sampson to throw the first pitch at a couple of regular season games.

Astros manager Joe Espada looks to be a big fan of the program, as he was spotted court-side at the Cougars’ game on Tuesday night against No. 14 Texas Tech at the Fertitta Center.

Astros Support Cougars

Apr 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; University of Houston Men's Basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson prepares to throw out the first pitch prior to the game between the Houston Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Espada and Sampson are actually good friends, so much so that Espada makes sure to come and support his basketball program during the Astros offseason.

“We have great conversations, a really good friendship. Coming here and showing support is important to me and my family,” Espada told Chris Baldwin of PaperCity Houston during the game.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada to @PaperCityMag on coming to watch Kelvin Sampson's UH team at Fertitta: "He is a person who I admire a lot..I love the fire in there. I like how his son holds him back, makes sure he's locked in. But man, he's about winning. He's about passion" pic.twitter.com/R2ANtkHTs7 — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) January 7, 2026

He loves the fire with Sampson on the sideline, whether that was being animated with his team, yelling, or making his point to the referees. It’s seemingly two opposite styles of coaching, with Sampson not afraid to be really tough on his players and get after them, while Espada looks to be a steady presence in the Astros clubhouse.

Espada showed up to a meaningful Big 12 home opener against Texas Tech, a team that Houston has seemed to develop the best rivalry with in the conference.

“I feel like every basket, every play means a lot,” Espada said. He showed up to one of the premier Big 12 games of the season at Fertitta Center, and even the typically calm Astros manager felt the pressure and meaning of each minute.

The Fertitta Center was completely packed, and it was definitely one of the loudest games in that building with the crowd fully invested. While Daikin Park has been an incredible venue for countless games of Astros postseason action, even Espada was impressed with the Cougars’ home court.

“The energy in this building is unbelievable. I love the passion; it’s something that I admire very much,” Espada said.

Houston sports have recently been quite successful with UH football going 10-3 and winning the Texas Bowl, while Cougars’ basketball is currently 14-1.

Besides that, the Texans are 12-5 going to the playoffs with Super Bowl hopes, and the Rockets are one of the better teams in the NBA with Kevin Durant. While the Astros struggled a bit with injuries, there are also high hopes of them going deep into the postseason this year.

Espada understands the value of supporting fellow coaches and sports in the city.

“This is a family; it’s important to show as leaders of the community that we care about the fans. Supporting one another is something we take pride in,” Espada said. “We’re very fortunate that in Houston all our teams are having this kind of success. It’s important to stay together as one.”