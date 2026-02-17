Houston Cougars Further Rise in This Week’s AP Poll

The Houston Cougars began the season as the No. 2 ranked team in the preseason AP poll, and they are now back in that position in the Week 15 AP poll. The Cougars rose one spot after being placed at No. 3 last week. It’s been a steady rise to the top for Houston over the past few weeks, and they are now in the best spot they’ve been in since Week 3. The Cougars are 23-2 and 11-1 in the Big 12.

While Michigan is the new No. 1 in the country with Arizona falling this week, Houston did receive one first-place vote out of 61 votes. The Cougars won both their games this past week, first at Utah 66-52 and then against Kansas State at home 78-64. It was a lighter week in terms of opponents for Houston, but the Cougars still rose due to Big 12 rival Arizona having their first two losses of the season back-to-back and getting knocked off the No. 1 pedestal.

Arizona had taken over the top spot in the ranking for around two months from Week 6 till Week 14, but now are at No. 4 thanks to a road loss at Allen Fieldhouse to then No. 9 Kansas and a defeat at home in overtime to what was No. 16 Texas Tech.

Duke moved up one spot to No. 3 and UConn moves up one to round out the top five. Iowa State had a road loss to TCU, but beat Kansas by 20 and moved down a spot. Purdue, the preseason No. 1, was the biggest riser of the week and jumped six spots to be No. 7 after wins against Iowa and what was No. 7 Nebraska this past week. Kansas, Nebraska, and Illinois round out the top 10 respectively.

Back to No. 1 Soon?

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball while Texas Tech Red Raiders forward LeJuan Watts (3) attempts to block him during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Houston will have a great opportunity to be the No. 1 team in the nation next week with the three-game slate coming up. The Cougars were last No. 1 back in Week 2. Houston will take on No. 6 Iowa State on Big Monday in Ames, followed up by a crucial home matchup against No. 4 Arizona on Saturday for Big 12 title implications in a Final Four-like game. The Cougars wrap up this gauntlet two days later at Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse in another Big Monday game.

There is no doubt that playing at Hilton Coliseum in Ames and Phog Allen in Lawrence are the most difficult road tests Houston will face. These stretches of games are the toughest Houston will face in conference play and will truly determine the state of the team. If the Cougars win both games heading into Kansas, there is a great chance they are at the top come next Monday.

It will also require No. 1 Michigan to lose a game this week. That is certainly possible given that the Wolverines will face No. 7 Purdue on the road Tuesday and then take on the third-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Saturday in a neutral site at Capital One Arena in Washington. If Michigan wins both of those, Houston winning both of their games would keep them second.

The Cougars currently are 7-2 in Quad One games, including most recently at what was No. 16 BYU. Meanwhile, Arizona is 9-2, Duke is 10-2, and Michigan is 9-0. However, the Wolverines have one Quad Two loss.