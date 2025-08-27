Houston Cougars Hooper J’Wan Roberts Going Pro
After an absolutely heartbreaking end to the 2024-25 season, one Houston Cougars basketball star will be continuing his basketball career at the professional level.
Over recent years, the Coogs have built quite a reputation as an elite basketball program. They have produced star players like Quentin Grimes, Jamal Shead, Marcus Sasser, and Jarace Walker. They have made it to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament each year since 2021, and even made it to the national championship in 2025.
J’Wan Roberts, an integral part of Houston’s 2025 run, has signed with Alba Berlin of the Basketball Bundesliga per a joint Instagram post from Alba Berlin and the Houston Cougars.
J’Wan Roberts’ Journey to Professional Basketball
Roberts was born in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, before moving to Killeen, Texas, after completing eighth grade to pursue a career in basketball. As a high schooler at Shoemaker, he was named a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports. In his senior season, he was named to the TABC Class 6A All-State Team and earned District 12-6A Most Valuable Player.
Roberts chose Houston over St. John’s, Oklahoma, Sam Houston State, Baylor, Texas A&M and Seton Hall. Over his career as a Coog, he recorded over 1,200 points, 1,050 rebounds, 204 assists, 136 blocked shots, and 141 steals while averaging 7.4 points per game.
“J’Wan plays with a lot of energy and gives his all on the court,” Alba Sports Director Himar Ojeda said. “He fights for every rebound and plays strong defense. On offense, he is very team-oriented. All of these qualities make him a perfect fit for our newly assembled team.”
Now, Roberts will be trading in his Scarlet and White for Alba Berlin’s Yellow, Navy and Blue.
“I’m ready to get to work,” Roberts said. “Whatever y’all need me to do for the fans, I’m here to provide it, and I’m ready for a great season. Let’s go!”
Alba Berlin has quickly become one of the most popular basketball franchises in Germany and one of the most dominant. They have won 10 German League titles, 10 German cup titles and even won the Korac Cup in 1995. They have qualified for the German playoffs every season of their existence. Roberts, standing at 6’8”, will undoubtedly contribute to the team’s sustained greatness.
Watching the Houston Cougars basketball without Roberts on the court is going to take some getting used to, especially since he has been such an integral part of the squad since 2022.
Alba Berlin is set to play a preseason bout against the Basketball Löwen Braunschweig on Aug. 30.