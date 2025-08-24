Houston Cougars Unveil 2025–26 Basketball Roster
The Houston Cougars’ basketball season ended in heartbreak, as the Florida Gators stormed back in the final minutes of the national championship to snatch the title away.
Four months later, revenge still fuels Kelvin Sampson’s program.
Earlier today, the Cougars took to X to unveil the 14 man roster set to carry Houston on another championship run. The team includes a variety of youth and experience, featuring four incoming freshmen and six upperclassmen.
Here is who will be representing the 2025-2026 squad:
Kordel Jefferson (Guard, 6’3”, Redshirt Sophomore)
Jefferson provided depth last season, appearing in 16 games and averaging just 3.8 minutes. A top-10 recruit in Texas out of high school, he missed his freshman year in 2023 due to a wrist injury and has struggled to carve out a rotation spot.
Isiah Harwell (Guard, 6’6”, Freshman)
A five-star recruit and one of the nation’s top shooting guards, Harwell is among the most exciting newcomers. He averaged 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists as a senior and was named Utah’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
Ramon Walker Jr. (Guard, 6’5”, Redshirt Senior
A veteran presence in Sampson’s program since 2021, Walker Jr. has played in nearly every type of role. He averaged 18.6 minutes as a freshman but appeared in just eight games last season. Even with fluctuating playing time, his leadership and locker-room presence remain invaluable.
Kingston Flemings (Guard, 6’3”, Freshman)
The Texas Gatorade Player of the Year headlines Houston’s incoming class. Ranked as the No. 3 point guard nationally by both 247Sports and Rivals, Flemings arrives as a highly touted four-star recruit.
Bryce Jackson (Guard, 6’6”, Freshman)
At 6’6”, 205 pounds, Jackson adds size and versatility to Houston’s backcourt. A four-star recruit by ESPN, he has the physical tools to earn early opportunities.
Milos Uzan (Guard, 6’4”, Senior)
One of two returning guards from last season’s runner-up squad, Uzan was a steady floor general. He started all 40 games, led the Cougars with 170 assists (4.3 per game), and earned Second Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Tournament honors.
Emanuel Sharp (Guard, 6’3”, Redshirt Senior)
Houston’s second-leading scorer last year (12.6 PPG), Sharp returns as one of the Cougars’ biggest offensive weapons. With one last run in H-Town, he’ll be a key piece in their chase for a national title.
Mercy Miller (Guard, 6’4”, Sophomore)
Miller saw action in 15 games as a freshman and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team. With more experience, he could grow into a valuable contributor off the bench.
Chris Cenac Jr. (Center, 6’10”, Freshman)
A consensus five-star recruit and top-10 national prospect, Cenac Jr. arrives at Houston as one of the most decorated big men in the 2025 class, ranked as the No. 1 center in both the ESPN100 and 247Sports rankings.
Cedric Lath (Center, 6’9”, Redshirt Junior)
A 6’9”, 260-pound center from Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Cedric Lath provides toughness and rebounding depth in Houston’s frontcourt. The redshirt junior has appeared in 45 career games, known for his physical presence on the glass and rim protection, highlighted by a three-block performance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Joseph Tugler (Forward, 6’8”, Junior)
One of the nation’s premier defensive players, Tugler earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Lefty Driesell Award after leading Houston with 77 blocks as a sophomore. He has already collected All-Conference, All-Defensive, and All-Freshman honors in two years for the Coogs.
Jacob McFarland (Center, 6’11”, Redshirt Sophomore)
After redshirting his first year and suffering a broken leg early in 2024–25, the former four star recruit remains a promising long-term piece for the Cougars’ frontcourt.
Kalifa Sakho (Forward, 6’11”, Senior)
Sakho brings plenty of experience from stops at Sam Houston State, Utah State, and South Plains College. He averaged 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks as a senior at Sam Houston State, and previously played key minutes for Utah State’s 2024 NCAA Tournament team.
Chase McCarty (Center, 6’6”, Redshirt Freshman)
Another blue chip recruit, McCarty is known for his perimeter scoring, highlighted by winning the 3-point contest at Under Armour’s Elite 24 in 2023.