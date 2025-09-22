Houston Cougars Host Elite 4-Star Guard
Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars are on the prowl and on a mission to bring in the top talent in the 2027 class to their program.
Recently, top forward Ralph Scott narrowed his final options down to four, and named the Coogs among his top options. Scott has been the latest of some of the best players in the nation to do so, with more likely on their way.
Over the weekend, Sampson and company hosted one of the top guards in the country in Montverde's Oneal Delancy, per Delancy’s personal X account.
Oneal Delancy and the Houston Cougars
Hailing from Monteverde, Florida, Delancy has quickly become one of the hottest commodities in the class of 2027. As the No. 46 player nationally, the No. six combo guard, and the 10th-best player in the state of Florida.
Delancy has accumulated over 18 offers, including Houston, Florida State, Maryland, Georgetown and Mississippi State.
Starting off his high school career at Gibbs High School, Delancy led Gibbs to the program's first state championship since 1969 as a freshman and reached the state championship game during his sophomore season. As a sophomore, he averaged 15.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Delancy has since left Gibbs and has instead enrolled at Monteverde Academy.
"The opportunity honestly," Delancy told Tampa Bay Newspapers what was fueling the move. "It was a very hard decision, but I felt I had to keep playing the toughest competition."
Parker Ainsworth, host of the Locked On Coogs podcast, noted that the biggest thing that jumps out to him on Delancy’s tape was his true desire to compete and his ability to make tough shots.
On top of Delancy, Houston is recruiting Scott, the best center in the country in Arafan Diane, guard Ikenna Alozie and son of a Houston Rockets player Reese Alston, all prospects who can continue to guide the Cougars in the right direction.
Houston will need all the help it can get in the upcoming seasons. The Cougars were able to climb the mountain last season, but just could not get over the summit when they lost to the Florida Gators in the National Championship. To get back to the big dance, Sampson will put his best foot forward in the recruiting realm and lock in the best talent.
The Houston Cougars are set to start their 2025 campaign against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on October 26. The game will be played at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas, with tipoff time to be announced.