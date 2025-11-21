Houston Cougars Secure Another Massive Basketball Commitment
Houston Cougars basketball is already beginning to assemble an elite squad for 2026. Currently ranked no. 2 this season with three top freshmen who were all former five-star prospects, the recruitment process for next season is already in full swing.
Ikenna Alozie, a four-star combo guard in the 2026 class, announced his commitment to Houston on Friday. Alozie is a top-40 recruit in the country and ranked 27th overall in the ESPN100 2026 rankings.
More on Alozie
A 6-foot-2, 185-lb senior at Dream City Christian High School, he is the third-ranked player out of Arizona. Alozie also received offers from almost all the top programs across the country, including Alabama, Arizona, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky, and St. John’s.
He only visited three campuses, including Houston. Those were Alabama and Grand Canyon, but ultimately chose the Cougars for the next step of his journey.
Listed as a combo guard according to 247Sports, Alozie is incredibly athletic and explosive, able to get downhill and in the paint to attack the rim. He is very decisive in his decisions, and his multiple talents allow him to play a strong point guard. Alozie is ranked among the country’s top-10 point guards by all recruiting organizations and is no. 6 overall according to On3.
“We're excited about Ikenna. He is a highly explosive athlete, is strong and well-built. He is made in the mold of Jamal Shead…Over time, we can develop him into a high-level player,” head coach Kelvin Sampson said.
This past summer, Alozie played for the Utah Prospects on the 3SSB circuit and averaged 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field. Alozie looks to be a great fit for Houston as he can be a valuable defender with quick hands and is able to pressure the ball for the length of the floor to create steals. Additionally, he is a high-level rebounder with over six boards per game.
Alozie joins Arafan Diane, the no. 1 center in the 2026 class, as the first two commits for Houston this cycle. Both are ranked within the top 30 according to ESPN 100. Diane, a five-star prospect, signed with the Cougars earlier this week.
Houston has already cemented their future center and now, their future point guard.