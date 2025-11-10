Houston Cougars Take Over Top Spot in New AP Poll
There's a new No.1 in the college basketball rankings, and it's covered in red and white.
After coming in second in the weekly coaches' poll behind the Purdue Boilermakers, the Houston Cougars were named the No. 1 in the AP Top 25 rankings, with the Boilermakers following in second.
After finishing runner-up in the national championship to the Florida Gators last season, the Cougars have started off strong with two wins, which shouldn't come as any surprise to anybody.
Coogs Back On Top In College Basketball Rankings
Kelvin Sampson started his 12th season with the team by knocking off the Mississippi State Bulldogs 61-52 during an exhibition matchup in Rosenberg, TX, with Joseph Tugler leading the way with 17 points.
The Cougars would then follow that up with a 75-57 win over Lehigh to open their season, with Emanuel Sharp leading the charge with 24 points and Chris Cenac Jr. recording a double-digit night on the boards with 10 rebounds.
This past Saturday saw the team defeat the Towson Tigers in a 65-48 affair, with Kingston Flemings leading the team in scoring with 20 points, Cenac Jr. grabbing 13 rebounds, and Milos Uzan getting six assists.
Before the season began, the Cougars were spotted at No. 2 in the preseason Top 25 rankings, their highest since the 1967-68 season, behind only the Boilermakers.
The two teams met in the Sweet Sixteen during last year's March Madness, which saw the Coogs narrowly escape with a 62-60 win over Purdue, thanks to Uzan's 22 points and six assists.
The Cougars finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 27-4 record, which began with the team ranked No. 4 before going 4-3 in their first seven contests and dropping down to No. 17 before embarking on a 13-game winning streak, which culminated in their lone conference loss last season, an 82-81 overtime defeat at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
After defeating the Colorado Buffaloes, BYU Cougars, and Arizona Wildcats to capture the Big 12 Championship, the Coogs would then defeat SIU, Edwardsville, and Gonzaga in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which then led to the team eliminating Purdue in the Sweet 16, Tennessee in the Elite Eight, and Duke in the Final Four, before finally falling to Florida 65-63 in the national championship game.
The reset button now pressed and the team already starting off on the right foot, the Cougars will look to continue their trend Wednesday night at 7:00 as they take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at the Fertitta Center.