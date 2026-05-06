Houston Lands Commitment From Tyus Thomas

Houston continues to cook as another point guard will be joining the program.

His name is Tyus Thomas. He is the younger brother of Dedan Thomas Jr, who recently joined the team after his time with LSU.

It will be a brother combo that is cool to see, and another opportunity for the Cougars' youth to come together, grow, and shine under the bright lights.

Coming out of high school, he was the No. 1 point guard in Nevada and made a name for himself. On Instagram, he made a statement about his decision.

“After everything I’ve been through, I learned it only takes one big win to cancel all the losses,” Tyus said. “Next season, I’m proud to say I’m attending the University of Houston, joining the program as a redshirt freshman.”

More on Tyus Joining Team

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) reacts after the game in a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Before coming to play for the Cougars, the star point guard played at Liberty High School and was awesome at what he did. His hometown was Henderson, Nevada, and he will now call Houston home.

During his time at Liberty, he was the Class 5A co-MVP and averaged 14.9 points and 3.9 assists as a senior, helping lead Liberty to a 5A State runner-up finish, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. He is currently listed at 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. There were plenty of schools looking into him and wanting him to join their program, but ultimately, those schools weren’t the ones he wanted to be at, as LSU, Creighton, and UNLV were all rejected. On 247Sports, he was rated a 3-star recruit and will have more time to develop under head coach Kelvin Sampson.

It will feel like home when he starts his first year, as his brother will be one of the players he looks up to and can learn from in the Big 12. He’ll also get to learn from veterans like Joseph Tugler, Kordel Jefferson, Mercy Miller, Chase McCarthy and Bryce Jackson.

With his addition, he will bring a lot of skills to a team that loves athletes who can hit mid-range jumpers, play elite defense, and step up in clutch moments. He has all the talent in the world to become an up-and-coming star in the league. He has great ball control, sees the court well with great eye coordination, and isn’t afraid to take over games if needed.

Watch for this star to become a phenomenal player.