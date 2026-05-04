One Houston Cougar to Another: What Jamal Shead Thinks About Kingston Flemings

The Houston basketball point guard fraternity has now reached the NBA level. Former Houston star leader and point guard Jamal Shead has brought the Cougars’ brand of basketball national attention.

The second-round pick of the Toronto Raptors in 2024 after his award-winning senior season at Houston has turned him into a key member of the rotation up North. Shead maintained that presence during the Raptors’ first-round playoff appearance this season.

This was his first NBA Playoffs experience, and Shead made four starts in the seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He notably forced an eight-second violation on Donovan Mitchell that turned the game around. Shead, the former Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, demonstrated that intensity when guarding stars such as James Harden.

Houston’s defensive mentality got a lot of attention during this series, thanks to Shead’s stellar play. He’s currently the biggest Houston name in the NBA. That could change this upcoming season as Houston’s most recent point guard is poised to become a true star in the association.

Kingston Flemings is expected to be one of the top lottery picks in this year’s NBA Draft. Arguably the greatest freshman in Houston basketball history, Flemings has all the makings of a special talent at the next level.

Dejon Jarreau was the first Houston point guard during this era to play some NBA minutes. Shead has been an important player and starter for the Raptors. However, Flemings can be the player an NBA team builds around. He could be a true game changer, especially on offense.

Shead had some shockingly high praise for the talented Flemings. Here’s what he had to say.

Houston Point Guards Impacting the NBA

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) dribbles during the first half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Duke Blue Devils at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“I think Kingston is a way better point guard than I was,” Shead said to Kris Gardner of Houston Roundball Review in a locker room interview after the Raptors’ game in Houston against the Rockets.

Jamal Shead: "I think Kingston is a way better point guard than I was."



I spoke with Jamal Shead, Toronto Raptors guard and Houston Cougars alum, before the Raptors faced the Houston Rockets Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/v6wkPxeKKT — Kris M Gardner (@TheHRReview) March 11, 2026

That’s a special statement for someone of Shead’s caliber, a former Big 12 Player of the Year and one of the greatest Cougars in recent history, to say. Flemings has clearly impressed Shead, now a two-year NBA player.

“He’s phenomenal in the clutch. He’s been a really big closer for them and has helped them in a lot of games just off of pure talent. He does a good job of leading his unit and he’s a really talented young kid,” Shead said.

Flemings showed the ability to be that clutch scorer at the end of games multiple times during this past season. He consistently made shots and stepped up in the big games. Shead was no slouch himself when it came to those big moments. Given he was one of the greatest point guards in UH history, Shead came through when it mattered.

He delivered two game winners, both on the road in conference play. One against Memphis and the other against Oklahoma.

“I was a closer too, but not like he closes. I had a couple of big shots, but he would give you 15 straight down the line, and he would take you home,” Shead said.

The report on Flemings is that he can be a special scorer. He certainly improved on defense during his one year at Houston, but his strength is on offense. Flemings is elite in the paint and became a good shooter across the board. He averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds this season on 48 percent shooting overall and 39 percent from three.

Meanwhile, Shead is way ahead as a leader and defender. He averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41 percent overall and 31 percent from three.

Shead revealed that he and Flemings met and have played together.

“We played a little over the summer. I got to introduce him to Houston defense a little early, and after that, he’s asked a bunch of questions and has been on my line,” Shead said.

There is no doubt about Flemings’ work ethic, and having Shead as a supporter and mentor will only make the transition to the NBA easier.

Both continue to text back and forth. Flemings has previously discussed the kind of conversations and messages he’s had with Shead during the season.

“I check on him all the time. He’s very much like a sponge. He takes it all in, and he tries to use it in the next game as quickly as possible,” Shead said.