Houston Lands Invite To Prestigious Early Season Tournament Alongside Duke

New information has been released about Houston's basketball schedule for the season, with some games to be considered important.

Some games could have huge implications for Houston's rank and success in the upcoming 2026 season. Some could also give the Cougars an early test of their strengths and weaknesses.

Based on all the information that has been released so far, here are all the important games in Houston's upcoming 2026 season.

Jimmy V Classic

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson stands near the bench in the first half during a first round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between Houston and Idaho, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to an article on On3 by Alex Byington, the upcoming Jimmy V Classic will feature Duke, Georgia, Alabama and Houston at Madison Square Garden in New York. Georgia is set to face off against Duke while Houston will face Alabama.

The Crimson Tide currently leads the overall series record against Houston 4-3, winning their last game 85-80. Although Alabama does not have the firepower, it could give Houston a challenging test early in the season.

Player Era 8

The Players Era 8 is a tournament that is held annually in Las Vegas during the week of Thanksgiving. This upcoming tournament will feature Houston, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Florida, Auburn, West Virginia, Kansas and UNLV.

Houston will face Rutgers, the winner of Florida vs Notre Dame and another team based on the results of other games. The games will start on November 17 and end on November 19.

Sources: Houston will host Oakland as part of its 2026-27 non-conference schedule. The date is set for Friday, November 27th.



With the recent reports of FSU and TAMUCC matchups, here is an updated outlook for Houston scheduling efforts:#BigXII pic.twitter.com/TiTfORj3N9 — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) May 30, 2026

The last time the Cougars went to the Players Era Tournament, they won against Syracuse, lost to Tennessee and won against Notre Dame. This Tournament gives Houston another early-season test to showcase its skills and teamwork.

Houston vs LSU

Another important game in the 2026 season is the Houston Cougars against the LSU Tigers at the Toyota Center, with the date to be determined. The last time these two teams battled each other was in the 2018-19 season, with Houston winning 82-76. However, the series is tied 5-5, making this upcoming game a tiebreaker.

Like Alabama, LSU does not have the same firepower as Houston does. Last year, the Tigers were unranked and went 15-17 compared to Houston's 30-7 record. However, in a big stage like the Toyota Center, anything can happen and LSU could bring the game down to the wire.

Houston vs Florida State

Houston is set to face Florida State in Jacksonville, Florida, with the time and day to be determined. Both teams have only faced each other once in their history, with Houston winning 82-67 at the Toyota Center.

With Florida State not being as consistent as the top-ranked teams in the nation, this game gives Houston the opportunity to earn a non-conference win on the road, which could strengthen its chances of a better rank.