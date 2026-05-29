Houston Basketball's Special Exhibition Game is Taking Shape

Houston Cougars basketball has been scheduling some early tests over the past few years to grow as a team and learn from their early mistakes.

The Cougars have played some unique opponents in their recent exhibition games, and that looks to be continuing for next season. UH last played Mississippi State in its exhibition game just outside of the Houston area and faced Texas A&M in the Fertitta Center in 2024.

It seems like Houston might be traveling out for its exhibition game this season. There's a reason for that. The Cougars will have the opportunity to face the defending national champions Michigan up in Grand Rapids Mich. for an exhibition, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

Houston vs Michigan

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson shouts from the sidelines during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This is a tremendous opportunity for a new look Cougars squad to get a good feel of themselves and how to play against one of the top teams. Michigan won't just schedule against anybody, and this is likely a mutual interest between Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and Wolverines head man Dusty May.

Houston is one of the top programs in the country, and the physicality of Sampson's group is something that becomes valuable for opponents to receive as well. The Cougars will likely benefit in a massive way from playing the Wolverines, that too on the road in their city.

Ultimately, the score of these exhibitions doesn't matter. It's all about preparing and practicing for the season against quality players and simulating situations. This game against Michigan is scheduled for sometime in October, according to Duarte. It was initially planned to be in Detroit, but is now planned for Grand Rapids. That is about two hours away from Michigan's campus.

Playing against the national champions even in an exhibition is a big deal. Back in 2022, the Cougars faced Duke in a secret scrimmage. Houston and Michigan are two of the top programs in the country. Even though UH hasn't won a national championship, they still made the title game and have a seven-year Sweet 16 streak going. Michigan just won it all and made it to the Sweet 16 the year prior.

It will be interesting to see how this exhibition ends up looking as more information gets released. Michigan won its second national championship after 37 years in a 69-63 win over UConn. The Wolverines team has changed for the upcoming season, as starters Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. all declared for the NBA Draft and are expected to be taken. Additionally, starting guard Nimari Burnett will not return, as well as guard Roddy Gayle Jr. and forward Will Tschetter.

Michigan only has two main players returning, while Houston will also have only one returning starter. Both teams look different, and it will help them to play against each other.