Houston vs Arizona Big 12 Championship Live Updates, Box Score

The rematch is here. The 2026 Big 12 Tournament Championship is bound to be special featuring two of the best teams in college basketball.

The No. 5 Houston Cougars take on the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats for the Big 12 tournament title in what is expected to be another incredible matchup that is worthy of a Final Four or National Championship. The Cougars are now 28-5 overall while the Wildcats are 31-2. This is a rematch of last year's Big 12 championship where Houston won its first Big 12 tournament title 72-64.

Houston has faced Arizona earlier this year at home in the Fertitta Center in what was the first top-four matchup in the history of the building and the Wildcats ended up winning somewhat comfortably in the end 73-66. Arizona was without freshman guard Koa Peat and still became just the eighth team to win at Fertitta Center. It will be interesting to see what takes place the second time around.

Houston, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, completely ran over No. 3 seed Kansas 69-47 in one of the best defensive performances of the year. Freshman point guard Kingston Flemings was the leading scorer with 21 points, and freshman big man Chris Cenac Jr. added 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Flemings is the leading scorer with 16.6 points per game while senior guard Emanuel Sharp is second with 15.5 PPG. This is Houston's eighth straight conference tournament final appearance.

Coogs vs Wildcats

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Big 12 logo is seen at center court prior to a game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, beat No. 5 seed Iowa State in one of the best games of the year 82-80, where senior point guard Jaden Bradley knocked down an incredible game winner at the buzzer. Freshman guard Brayden Burries is the leading scorer for the Wildcats with 15.8 points per game while freshman forward Koa Peat is second with 13.4 PPG

Arizona started the season off with a 23-game winning streak. Houston leads the all-time series 8-7. Head coach Tommy Lloyd got his first win against Kelvin Sampson and Houston last month, and now has a 1-3 record.

Houston faces off against Arizona in Kansas City. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

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Live Updates

1st Half 2nd Half Final Houston Arizona

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.