Houston vs. Arizona: Live updates, score of Big 12 Tournament championship game
Houston seems to be a lock for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
The Cougars, though, want to go into the tourney riding momentum by claiming another tournament championship.
Houston goes for its first Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament title as the Cougars take on Arizona Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.
The Cougars have made the Big 12 tournament title game in each of their first two years in the league. Last year, though, the Cougars were demolished by Iowa State, though Houston still got a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney.
Houston has made it back to the Big 12 finals by going 19-1 in conference play during the regular season. The Cougars (29-4) are riding a 12-game winning streak and have won 25 of their last 26 ballgames.
On Friday, Houston scored the game's first 15 points in eventually cooling off what had been a red-hot BYU team, 74-54, in the semifinal round. Emanuel Sharp led the way with 26 points.
Arizona entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed but knocked off Kansas in the quarterfinals and then downed No. 2 seed Texas Tech in Friday's semifinals behind 27 points from All-Big 12 first-team standout Caleb Love.
When the two teams faced off in the regular season, Houston came away with a 62-58 win in Tucson.
Follow Houston Cougars On SI writer Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Kansas City's T-Mobile Center.
HOUSTON 17, ARIZONA 9 1ST HALF
FIRST HALF
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Block by JoJo Tugler underneath the goal, Houston comes up with it and it leads to a trey from Emanuel Sharp. Arizona calls time out. (Houston, 17-9 | 10:30, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Five quick points from point guard Milos Uzan, including a trey after Arizona closed to within two. (Houston, 12-7 | 11:41, 1st)
- Both teams struggling to score since Emanuel Sharp's early fireworks. Houston is 2-of-8 from the field while Arizona is 1-of-8. (Houston, 5-2 | 15:17, 1st)
- Houston scored the game's first five points and kept Arizona scoreless for four-plus minutes. (Houston, 5-2 | 15:55, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. And right from the get-go, Emanuel Sharp knocks down a 3. He is on pace to be the tournament's MVP. (Houston, 3-0 | 19:45, 1st)
- We are now under way at the T-Mobile Center.
PREGAME
- J'Wan Roberts is going to be out again as he will get his right ankle healed up for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
- Same Houston starting 5 as Friday. Kelvin Sampson going with four guards again in LJ Cryer, Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp and Terrance Arceneaux. Joseph Tugler starting at forward.
- Coming to you from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, it's the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament title game as Houston takes on Arizona.